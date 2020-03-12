</p>

For all veterans

I would like to know why a park is named after one person. The VFW should name it the VFW Park for all of the veterans.

More research for Roe

Robert Roe’s wonderful research and commentary on all of the Democratic candidates was very helpful, as I’m still trying to decide which candidate to vote for. I hope that he will now do some research on the 16,000 lies that our current White House resident has delivered, and I will make my decision on voting from there.

Hard knocks

I usually agree with most of Robert Roe’s articles, and I thought he did have a very interesting article about all the people who was running for president, and he said we had a choice of two old men. Well, right now we’ve got a choice of three old men. He was saying that — from what I understood — that there should be an age limit. I knew a man that was 95, and he was sharper at 95 than I am at 60. His mind was sharp from things of the past, things of the present, and talking about things of the future. Young people, a lot of them think they know it all, some of them might, but life experience is a whole lot more important than what you read in a book or what you see on TV, because the world of hard knocks, it will teach you a lot.

Kentucky boys quit

Kentucky was beat by Tennessee. The coach seemed to antagonize the boys from the sideline. They beat Florida by one point. It seems that the coach was sitting on the bench quite bit during the time that Kentucky was catching up. I think that the Kentucky coach antagonized the boys out there and they just quit.

Proud of the paper

It’s good to see that The Ledger Independent isn’t afraid to put good stories on the front page about students doing well, or doing a good job. I was very proud of the paper for putting two stories on there about students and how they were doing.

Still a few of us

“Lawmaker deals blow to government transparency” — it’s a shame that this kind of stuff happens, because not everybody, even though everybody has a cellphone or knows something about them, there’s a few of us that still yet don’t email or know how to look any of this stuff up. I’m one of those people, and I like to be able to read it in the paper so I know what’s going on.

Democratic leniency

Well, I guess the left, the Democrats, can still get by and do anything they want to do or say anything they want too. Schumer threatened three court justices with no apology, no reprimand, anybody else would have went to jail over it or got fired.