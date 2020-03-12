Augusta Art Guild Announces 2020 Poster Winner

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Art Guild is pleased to announce that Gretchen Bainum has won this year’s “Art in the Garden” Poster Competition.

This annual competition provides artists with an opportunity to create original art that is used to promote “Art in the Garden” – a juried art festival that features over 60 local and regional artists, live music, children’s activities, and local food vendors. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, “Art in the Garden” takes place Saturday, June 6 on Riverside Drive in Augusta, from 10 a.m. – 5.p.m.

Born in Montana, Bainum lives with her family in rural eastern Kentucky. She was an art teacher for Fleming County until 2013 and has since spearheaded an after-school art program for children. She has also spent more time working in the studio and displaying her art throughout the United States. During last year’s Art in the Garden, Bainum’s work was awarded “Best in Show.”

“Last June was the first time I participated in Art in the Garden and it was a wonderful experience,” Bainum sid. “The setting is so lovely, along the Ohio River, everyone was so friendly and helpful, and the event was so well organized. And the grand weather made it perfect!”

In describing her inspiration for her poster submission, she said, “When I learned of the poster contest, the image of the colorful tent booths set up along the river front immediately came to mind. I created the birds eye view using my currently favorite medium – tissue paper collage. I’ve been working with this medium for about 5 years and love how the shapes and colors blend to make the image.”

Graphics will be added to the scanned image to create the “Art in the Garden” poster, which will be available for sale at the Welcome Booth during the event.

For more information on “Art in the Garden” or the Augusta Art Guild, visit www.AugustaArtGuild.com.

