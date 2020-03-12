St. Patrick to present ‘The Wizard of Oz’

March 12, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
St. Patrick School invites you to its production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Come experience this classic story of a child’s endless determination, loyalty, and imagination. Let this familiar tale transport you to a magical land populated by beloved characters brought to life by the timeless lyrics and music by Harold Arlen and Hubert Stohart. Let the beautiful colors and music take you “somewhere over the rainbow.”

The play will be performed on March 13 at 7 p.m., March 14 at 7 p.m., and March 15 at 2:30 p.m. Come to the production at the Fields Auditorium at the Maysville Community and Technical College.

Call St. Patrick School at 606-564-5949 for more.

