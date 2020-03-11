Enjoying colorful St. Petersburg

An egret walks along the water off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida, -
Bay State Cruise Company offers trips on the water near St. Petersburg, Florida. -
Palm trees grow in a cluster along the water near St. Petersburg, Florida. -
A cluster of trees adorns a small beach off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida. - -
A walk along the Tampa Bay Shore in St. Petersburg provides the opportunity to see a variety of birds. - -
The Centennial Sundial at Vista Point adorns the end of Flora Wylie Park in St. Petersburg, Florida. - -

Illustrated on my phone’s GPS, the path covers a canvas of various shades of grays, greens and blues. Dots of peach, green and lavender identify corresponding icons labeling hotels, restaurants and other buildings.

When it comes to following directions, I’m not afraid to admit that I have a lot of room to grow. But I study my screen and feel confident that if I just take a right turn outside of my hotel onto First Avenue, I will reach the water, represented by the blue on my screen. My confidence is bolstered by the fact that I can actually see the water in the distance. I am paying attention to the street name, though, because I will have to return to the hotel. Eventually.

A wealth of things to do and places to see are available in St. Petersburg, Florida. Beaches, museums, shopping, dining, entertainment. But since my time is limited, as are my transportation options, I choose to be an opportunist and explore the parks nearest my downtown hotel.

I tuck away my phone and take the first steps toward the water. A mild 70-degree temperature sans the humidity accompanies me. A perfectly cloudless blue sky stretches from above me toward Tampa Bay.

Along the way, I pass people engaged in their seemingly-everyday activities: stopping for coffee, making and receiving deliveries, exercising. And for me, walking in another setting provides a welcome departure from my usual spots at home.

I continue along Bayshore Drive until I reach Vinoy Park and a path that lines the waterfront. Squirrels frolick along the tree bases and benches, and a few cyclists headed in the opposite direction peddle by.

Before I know it, the path leads me to the adjacent North Shore Park. A morning tennis league is in session. Next to the courts, individuals rotate around exercise equipment shaded by a large blue tent.

Located just past these facilities, I find a few palm trees accenting the bright white sand of a small beach. Stopping here to spend some time is non-negotiable.

Following the same path, I am in Flora Wylie Park, where I’ve clearly reached the end of land to which the public has access. A circular arrangement of pebbles and protruding stones, which I discover is a sundial, captures my attention.

Since I’ve reached the literal end of the path, I turn to retrace my steps back to the hotel. The temperature is much warmer now, and a hint of humidity begins to settle in.

While I cross paths again, with some of the individuals I originally encountered when I set out, I also spy others who are new to the scene. Two young men, in choreographed motions, swipe imitation swords at each other. Nearby, a young woman reclines on the picnic table with a book in hand.

From the flat details of my GPS I’d studied 7,389 steps earlier, the grays have become streets and sidewalks, the greens transformed into lively parks, and the blues have liquified into the water of Tampa Bay.

This small corner of St. Petersburg has come brilliantly to life.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

