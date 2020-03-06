</p>

50 cent toll

I think you need a new bridge on Maysville, and I think they need a 50 cent toll on each end.

Remembering Maggie

To the editor, I want to thank you for the Remembering Maggie article from the Murray Ledger. Interesting info of her occupation. I know lots of Maysville residents were curious. She was such a knowledgeable young lady, so sad she could not have been on this earth longer.

Honor cheerleaders too

I enjoyed seeing the pictures of the basketball girls and the basketball boys, but I would like to know why you don’t put the cheerleaders pictures in there? They practice all of the time, they go to all of the ball games and cheer, and I think they should be honored as well as the players.

Define liberal

For the person who thinks the Democrats should go to Russia — I think Trump likes Russian laws better than ours, and if you’ll give me a word, a definition for the word “liberal,” which you don’t know, I would like to hear it.

The Comment Line is 606-564-4045. A tape recorder is used to record messages. Please speak slowly and clearly and keep background noises low. It is not necessary to leave your name in order to participate in the Comment Line, however we ask that callers not dominate the medium. The Ledger Independent reserves the right to edit comments for libel, obscenities or other inappropriate material.

