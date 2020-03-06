Young Professionals Spotlight: Tim Litteral

Growing up on Fruit Ridge when I was a young boy was for most purposes normal for southern Ohio farming. That was until late 1958 or early 1959. That was until the U.S. Government bought large tracts of acreage on Fruit Ridge and on the next road East on Neville Penn Schoolhouse Road.

We at first observed surveyors and then heavy duty bulldozers and land moving equipment. Of course the entire area was abuzz about all this activity and it being a government project and supposedly a top secret. Top secret? Not when and where I lived was it.

The time was brief before the entire area knew there was a construction of a Nike Missile Base underway and in our back yards no less. Now farming and country living was a calm and quiet business then and is still so. People went about their business and almost all gossip of this ranked on or near the trivial topics. But now smack dab in the middle of Farmersville there was going to be two sites that formed one Army operated military base with armed Nike Missiles to be cared for by a regiment of the U.S Army. Wow! I mean really wow! Soldiers next door!

On our road was to be the radar and tracking or brain part along with barracks and on the Neville Penn side were to be the Nike warheads and the underground missile silo launch sites also with barracks. Just think, right in the middle of the cold war and the evening news constantly talking about the imminent possibility of nuclear obliteration we were watching a lot of what I think they were speaking of. The base was placed where it was to protect one part of Cincinnati from a missile attack. The Nike was to intercept and destroy any incoming missiles. So as the construction proceeded and the bases were nearing finish we all could see the radar towers being erected and the missile silos being formed in front of our eyes. This was even before James Bond! Can you imagine how the conversations went at the Farm Bureau? One can only bet the high-tech terms that were used.

When construction neared completion and before the soldiers were moved in, there was a large open house to the entire county and surrounding counties. It was held on a sunny Sunday late in the summer and I remember mom putting me in some of my new school clothes to go to this event as this was a once-in-a-lifetime affair. That afternoon I spent gawking at devices I had never seen before and to tell the truth I haven’t seen since. As interested as I was in just about everything but the bathrooms there were certain switches and buttons on the panels in the control areas that were covered with tape and marked confidential! Confidential my foot! We had watched it built one day at a time from start until this day. How could it be confidential? My dad explained it to me like this. “It is confidential because they said so. So drop the whining about it. OK? “Yes sir,” I think was my answer.

It should be remembered also that during, I think, the three years to build a missile base in our back yard life on the farms continued. The area was to go on as if nothing unusual was happening. How that could be done when you are plowing in the next field to the base? Don’t notice it I guess. There was a need to understand that this was bigger than Mr. Weber’s new Farmall 450 tractor. Even as a little boy I figured that one out.

Finally the day came and all the soldiers and military trucks and cars and other accessories were moved in and the Army became a neighbor. It looked impressive with the chain link fences surrounding the bases and soldiers walking guard duty and a soldier guarding the gate. It looked just like in the movies and on the evening news. This was the big time and state-of-the-art was staring us in the face. It felt grand at first.

Now for all the engineers, architects and the millions of dollars that went into the planning and building of this centurion of Cincinnati, it wasn’t perfect. For some reason and to this day I don’t understand there was no space for the soldiers to park their cars on the base so they parked them off the sides of the road. So for what seemed like an eternity cars crowded the road sides and made passing the missile base very hard to accomplish without a problem. (The military could build a missile to stop another in midair but couldn’t pave a space for cars?) This was at both base sites and took the community from awed to “aw come on and fix this.” Also my aunt and uncle’s farm was located next to it on the south side. One of the radars was an oscillating rectangular device that every time it turned 360 degrees the television in my aunt’s house had a line cross in the middle of the screen! Try to imagine watching TV for any period of time and not developing a headache.

Life calmed as time passed and farmers went back to just farming and talk at the Farm Bureau went back to other world affair problems that they could find an answer for. Later it was learned that the Nike Missile Base was obsolete before the base was finished being constructed. (Ah government.) Slowly the base had the Army move out along with the missiles and it became a base for the Army Reserve to operate. For many years this was who occupied the base. Then one day it was closed and eventually placed up for auction. This brought to an end Fruit Ridge and Neville Penn Schoolhouse Roads being protected by the United States Army.

I can tell you this now and every resident of the era can also. While the Nike Missile Base was in operation we were never in harm’s way while we farmed. The only place I never felt safe was when trying to pass the base with all the cars impeding my way. Yes we on Fruit Ridge Road were probably the best protected farmers at that time in the entire United States.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you wish he may speak to your group, He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.

