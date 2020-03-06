Young Professionals Spotlight: Tim Litteral

Name: Tim Litteral
Job title: Director of Finance and Technology at Augusta Independent School District
Pets: 1
What are the pets? Cat
What are their names? Presley
Where do you currently reside? Maysville.
What is your hometown? South Point, Ohio/Ashland.
If Maysville, why did you decide to stay? If not, what brought you to the area? During the summer of 2008, I was seeking my first full-time teaching job. In late July, just a couple of weeks before the school year was to begin, I was contacted about interviewing for an English position at Augusta Independent. At the time I was unfamiliar with the school or community. I’ve been in the area ever since, first living in Augusta before purchasing a home in Maysville a few years ago.
How do you hope to better your community? Through the work I do in our school district, through coaching two sports, and through my church, I hope to serve as a positive role model for our students and those in our community. My goal is to give all of our students opportunities that will prepare them to work and live in the 21st Century, while giving those that I coach meaningful experiences and guidance to develop habits that will make them successful and responsible young adults.
What would you change about your community and why? I would not limit this to just our community, but I would like to see more people get involved. That could be getting involved at church, in community organizations, service organizations, youth sports, in their child’s education, etc.
What are some of your interests? I’m a big UK football and basketball fan. I follow Cincinnati baseball, despite the pain that sometimes causes. I enjoy high school basketball. I’m interested in interacting with new technologies. I rarely have time to do it, but I am a former English teacher, so I enjoy a good book.
What is something that would surprise most people to know about you? Even though I coach cross country and track and field, I wasn’t an athlete in high school. I’ve had to put in the effort to learn about coaching those sports. I was actually in the marching band, so I spent 10 Friday nights every fall supporting our football team and traveling with them and most fall Saturday’s performing at band competitions.
Where do you see yourself in five years? I still see myself in educational leadership. Working in a small district, I’m thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to advance more quickly than I likely would have been able to in a larger district.
How do you hope to achieve your goals over the next five years? I’ve given myself the credentials to hold a variety of administrative positions by obtaining a master’s degree in educational technology, an education specialist degree in instructional leadership, and receiving my superintendent’s certification. Looking ahead it’s a matter of continuing to gain the leadership experience I’m receiving in my current position by learning from my peers and those on our leadership team.
What surprised you about moving here or returning here? First, both Maysville and Augusta offer a variety festivals and events for not only tourists but for those in the community. Second, while this area provides the feeling of a small community, we’re within an hour of two larger cities in Lexington and Cincinnati, so I feel like we’re uniquely positioned geographically to appeal to different types of people and what they might be looking for in a place to live.
What changes have you seen since you have been here? What trends have you noticed? I have observed an increase in retail and restaurant establishments, as well as what appears to be a very targeted effort to sell Mason County to prospective businesses and industries to locate here.
If you were given an unlimited about of money, what would you do with it? After taking care of my family and making a sizable donation to Augusta Independent and my church, I would set up a foundation that provided grants to schools and organizations that enhanced technology in education and the teaching of 21st Century skills for our youth.
You listed your job title above, but what was the job you dreamed about as a child? Why? It was in the 4th grade that I first knew I wanted to be a teacher and in the seventh grade that I decided upon being an English teacher. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I was blessed with many quality educators who were kind and caring and made learning enjoyable.