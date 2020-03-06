A movie so disarmingly bad that it’s good

Robert Roe
Anyone who knows me is aware of my adoration of horrible movies. You know the type — called by some a guilty pleasure, hailed by others as so bad it’s good.

However you prefer to refer to them, I simply call them comfort films. Grab some snacks, check your brain at the door and enjoy.

Some titles you might know: “Tucker and Dale versus Evil,” “F.D.R., American Bada**,” “Army of Darkness” (seriously — the promo line ‘Trapped in Time. Surrounded by Evil. Low on Gas.’ is enough to merit a viewing).

This weekend’s offering at Casa Roe was “Dead Snow 2 – Red vs Dead.” A 2014 Norwegian film, DS2 was the sequel to 2009’s “Dead Snow,” a tale in which a group of friends went to an isolated winter cabin in order to ski for the weekend.

Unfortunately, the group found a cask filled with stolen Nazi gold (cursed, of course), raising the ire of the Nazi zombies protecting the treasure, causing them to rise from the grave.

As you would expect, deaths ensued. In the end, poor Martin was the only survivor of the ski trip (minus an arm – he chopped it off after a zombie bit the offending appendage).

There! Now you’re caught up and ready for DS2. It begins where the original ended – Half-Armed Martin is about to make his getaway in one of group’s cars when an arm crashes through the driver’s side window. It’s Herzog, the main Nazi Zombie, who quickly learns not being careful around broken glass can lead to one’s arm being cut off. Which, of course, it does.

So, there goes Martin driving into the snowy night, one limb less than when he started his adventure. Then blood loss causes his to pass out.

Cut to the hospital where he awakes, only to find that officials had found Herzog’s zombie arm in the car and, thinking it was his, given it to Doctors to reattach to Martin.

Meanwhile, Herzog and his Nazi Zombie army are out raising Norwegians from the grave to join his horde (apparently leaders of Nazi zombie hordes can resurrect people).

Knowing something must be done to stop the scourge, Martin escapes from the hospital, Skypes with a trio of American Monster Hunters, and goes after Herzog’s legions. The Americans make it to Norway in Star Trek transporter time and meet Martin just as he makes the discovery that Herzog’s severed arm (now attached to Martin’s body) can also raise the dead.

Armed with this knowledge (and arm), Martin brings Russian warriors from World War II back to life to battle the Nazi zombie horde.

If the thought of epic combat between Russian and Nazi zombies doesn’t make you scream “Date Night!” then I don’t what’s wrong with you. It’s the classic “Boy Meets Vengeful Zombie Nazis who kill all of his friends and chase after him until he uses Zombie powers of his own to resurrect a Russian Army to repel the Nazi Zombies” tale.

So, grab the popcorn and snuggle up, content in the knowledge that you are exposing your loved one to a true cinematic classic. OK, not a classic, but you know what I mean.

