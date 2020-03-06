A movie so disarmingly bad that it’s good

March 05, 2020
Mason County District Court
Feb. 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Charles C. Clouse, 37, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree third offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container, pretrial hearing March 2.
Jeremy David Curtis, 39, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, not guilty plea entered,pretrial hearing Feb. 24.’
Matthew A. Elliott, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failed to register transfer of motor vehicle, improper display of registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, DUI first offense, DUI second offense, pretrial conference Feb. 24.
Jessie Jordan, 34, alcohol intoxication, dismissed.
Jessie O. Jordan, 34, third-degree terroristic threatening, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Randall M. Powell, 48, theft by unlawful taking from building, waived to grand jury.
Randall Morgan Powell, 48, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespass, bound to grand jury.
William Richey, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault on corrections officer, bound to grand jury.
Rebecca Roberson, local city ordinance, pretrial conference March 18.
Rebecca Robinson, 47, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, pretrial conference March 18.
Rebecca S. Roberson, 47. third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, rear license not illuminated, pretrial conference March 18.
Rebecca Shawn Roberson, 47, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference March 18.
Shirley Jean Staggs, 49, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Hope Marie Winship, 45, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, 180 days conditionally discharged; public intoxication on a controlled substance, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Feb. 24, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Joey Branham, 42, theft by deception cold checks four counts, pretrial conference April 27.
Detroy Cooper, 31, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 4.
Dennis Lee Deatley, 60, local city ordinance, dismissed.
Josh Hesler, 40, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 16.
Margo G. Holloway, 52, DUI first offense, pretrial conference March 11.
Margo Gross Holloway, 52, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 11.
Tiffany Hook, 29, theft by deception cold checks, failed to appear, issue summons for March 16.
Andrew Scott Hunt, 19, criminal littering, $500, $400 conditionally discharged, 15 hours community service, costs.
Scott Ross Jefferson, 25, DUI first offense, speeding 19 mph over, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 1.
Eric Allen Jett, 29, failure to wear seat belt, $25; possession of marijuana, diversion.
Nicholas Isaiah David Kennedy, 24, speeding 10 mph over limit, state traffic school and costs; failure to produce insurance card, dismissed with proof.
Mekenzie Madison McCain, 21, reckless driving, $100.
Nathan Putney, 35, receiving stolen property, no operators license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Joshua Allen Dalton, 37, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper equipment, pretrial conference March 16.
Kiry Jack Haydon, 30, first-degree first offense attempted possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia two counts, waived to grand jury.
Eric Kearns, 33, third-degree criminal abuse of child under 12, pretrial conference March 9.
Adelearie J. Lumkin, 48, DUI first offense, DUI third offense, pretrial conference April 1.
Michael R. Mountjoy, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, waived to grand jury.
Michael R. Mountjoy, 36, public intoxication on a controlled substance, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Benjamin Reeves, 28, second-degree disorderly conduct, 90 days conditionally discharged; public intoxication on a controlled substance, 90 days conditionally discharged concurrent.
Brad E. Turner, 39, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI first offense, pretrial conference April 20.
Joseph Wagoner, 26m DUI first offense, pretrial conference March 16.
Kelly J. Bush, 56, DUI first offense, DUI third offense, amended to aggravated, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines.
Jeremy David Curtis, 39, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, bound to grand jury.
Amber R. Dempsey, 31, fugitive from another state, waived extradition.
Matthew A. Elliott, 48, failure to produce insurance card, dismissed; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, dismissed; operating on a suspended or revoked license, 30 days conditionally discharged; DUI, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines.
Eldon D. Lamb, 32, flagrant non support, not guilty plea entered, waived to grand jury.
James Napier, 37, receiving stolen property, 180 days conditionally discharged.
James Napier, 37, first-degree first offense attempted possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, waived to grand jury.
Charles David Pribble, 35, trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty leas entered, pretrial hearing March 2.
David Charles Pribble, 35, public intoxication on a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference March 2.
Arista Truesdell, 36, giving officer false identifying information, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container two counts, public intoxication on a controlled substance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 4.
Arista Truesdell, 36, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates, DUI first offense, possess of marijuana, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 2.