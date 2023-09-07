WEST UNION, Ohio – The annual non-profit Skinny Fest Bluegrass Festival will be coming back for an eleventh year next weekend on Sept. 14-16 at the Adams County fairgrounds in West Union, Ohio.

Spanning over the course of three days the festival will be full of music and food for everyone to enjoy together.

According to the official information provided by the festival, the name Skinny Fest comes from the gentleman named Kenny Grooms who was the person who was the inspiration for the name of the festival.

The information states that “Skinny has been playing bluegrass music with a close-knit group of friends since the 1980’s” it further states “For nearly two decades, Skinny has been opening his home and garage weekly for an open jam session” and “Skinny is a selfless, humble promoter of humanity and as such epitomizes the intent of the festival-Skinny Fest.”

Skinny Fest has been taking place now since 2012 and started out on the property of a group of people who wanted to create their own bluegrass festival.

The festival states that “In the summer of 2012, a few good friends were contemplating the expense of attending a local bluegrass festival.”

It further states “The group of musicians and music lovers thought they might be able to create a bluegrass music festival environment, for free, on their local property. They invited family and friends to set up their campers and tents and played music all weekend, just as if they were at a big box bluegrass festival.”

That local music festival environment that a group of people wanted to create went over so well that it started the beginning of an annual bluegrass music festival.

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 14 the first day of the festival will start at 6 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. with performances by Keith Prater and Lacy Creek, Tony Hale and Black Water and Lonesome River Band.

On day two of the festival on Friday, Sept. 15 it will start at 1:30 p.m. and run through 10:30 p.m. with performances by Poplar Ridge, Keith Prater and Lacy Creek, Billy Droze, Jr. Sisk, Any Buckner and Breaking Glass.

The third and final day of the festival on Saturday, September 16 it will start at 1:30 pm and run through 9:45 pm with performances by Open Highway, 7 Mile Bluegrass, Dave Adkins, Hammertowne, The Grascal’s and No Joke Jimmy’s.

Admission for this year’s festival event will $15 on Thursday and $35 on Friday and Saturday with a three-day admission option available for $70 and kids 17 and under can get into the festival for free.

If you would like to camp at the festival there are different types of camping and fee options available with campground camping available for $70, ringside camping available for $80 and one-night camping with no ac available for $35 and electric hookups will be available as well for a fee of $20.

For any additional questions or information, you can visit the festival’s official website at www.skinnyfestbg.com or call the number 937-725-5044.