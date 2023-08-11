BROWN COUNTY, Ohio – After a yearlong investigation the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals on July 25 through July 27.

Those arrested were Joshua Childers, Austin Hilderbrand, Niko Adams and Cassi Nicole.

Joshua was charged with four counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of possession of drugs and one count of tampering with evidence.

Austin was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs and Niko was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs.

Lastly, Cassi was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs.

Seven agencies together investigated a drug trafficking organization that had been found to have started in the city of Cincinnati and had a connection to Brown County, Ohio.

The press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office states that “From July 25, 2023, to July 7, 2023, four arrests were made after a yearlong investigation into a drug trafficking organization that began in the Cincinnati area and provided illegal drugs to Brown County.”

When the four individuals were arrested authorities found what is believed to be around a $35,000 amount of drugs along with multiple firearms.

Brown County Jail is currently where the individuals arrested are being held in custody.