GEORGETOWN, Ohio – A special election in the state of Ohio took place Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on State Issue 1.

Issue 1 was decided to run in a special election this year to see how people felt about making some changes to the Ohio state Constitution.

If passed Issue 1 would have changed the state constitution from needing a majority vote approval to a 60 percent vote approval.

The description of the State Issue 1 from the Ohio Secretary of State states as face “The proposed amendment would require that any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60 percent of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.”

It also states as fact that if passed Issue 1 would have required “That any initiative petition filed on or after January 1, 2024, with the Secretary of State of Ohio be signed by at least five percent of the electors of each county based on the total vote in the county for governor in the last preceding election.”

Three sections of two Articles in the Ohio State Constitution were what would have been amended with the stated facts from the description of Issue 1 if it were to have passed in this year’s special election.

Two days after the election the unofficial results have been posted on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

In the state of Ohio, there are 7,950,303 registered voters and approximately 3,059,440 as of three days after Tuesday’s election voted in this year’s special election.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are 8,885 election day precincts in the state of Ohio and on Tuesday’s special election, all of them reported with vote results.

The results show that the YES vote received 42.99% of votes at 1,315,346 votes statewide and the NO vote received 57.01% of votes at 1,744,094 votes statewide.

For the counties of Brown and Adams, the results on the Secretary of State website state that Brown County counted 6,539 votes for YES which was 69.94% of votes countywide and 2,810 votes for NO which was 30.06% of votes countywide.

Adams County counted 4,004 votes for YES which was 72.58% of votes countywide and 1,513 votes for NO which was 27.42% of votes countywide.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s election results, there are still around 58,073 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots that need to be counted that were submitted and collected during the official collection period.

To view the unofficial State reported election results you can view them on the website of the Ohio Secretary of State at https://liveresults.ohiosos.gov/.