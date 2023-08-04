ABERDEEN, Ohio – The annual Team Hope Walk and 5K supporting and spreading awareness for Huntington’s Disease will be taking place this Saturday August 5 at Aberdeen Park.

According to the sponsorship packet for the walk it states that “Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities their prime working years and has no cure.”

This walk has been happening for four years now and according to the 2023 Aberdeen Walk Chairperson Teela Oaks-Jodrey stated that “We have approximately 75 people confirmed for attendance.”

According to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America they have studied and found that there are around 200,000 people that are in the United States that are at risk of inheriting this disease from their parents or family genes.

The Aberdeen walk and 5k will help spread awareness to the disease as well as raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

When asking about what people hope this walk brings for this cause and the community Jodrey stated that “I hope this walk can help raise awareness not only in this community but have a ripple into larger sectors.

Jodrey further states that “As with more awareness comes more research and possibly treatments or a cure as there is currently no treatment for HD only the symptoms is causes.”

HDSA has also found that today in the United States there are at least around 41,000 people who are symptomatic with this disease.

Jodrey said that through this walk it helps more people become aware the disease and by becoming more aware of it those same people can also learn more about it.

“I would like to think that by raising awareness and with more and more people learning about Huntington’s Disease it sort of gives it a voice and renews hope in the lives of people/families affected by HD” Jodrey says.

This years walk and 5k will begin at 11 am with registration starting at 10:30 am and there will be lunch provided as well as an auction for tickets to Kings Island and stays at an air bnb.

A kids corner will also be available at this years walk with face painting and rock painting.

For anyone that would like to find more information on the Huntington’s Disease Society of America you can visit the website at www.hdsa.org and the website page for the Aberdeen Team Hope is located at www.hdsa.org/thwaberdeen.