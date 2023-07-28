SARDINIA, Ohio – Sardinia Fire Department located in Brown County, Ohio is going to hold its second annual back-to-school event this weekend.

The event will be taking place at the EJFED building located on 169 Winchester Street in Sardinia, Ohio and will be put on by the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District Firefighter Association.

This will be the second water bash that will be taking place to help distribute school supplies and according to the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District Facebook post it states that there will also be Hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones and drinks” provided.

As of right now according to the EJFED Facebook page, there is already over one hundred people interested in the event this weekend.

With school season coming up this event will help give kids school supplies that they need while also bringing the community together.