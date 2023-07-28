The annual tax-free weekend event is coming up in Ohio and will take place on August 4 through August 6 this year.

Every year the state of Ohio has one weekend in August usually at the beginning of the month where they have what is called a sales tax holiday.

By having this holiday people can purchase certain items at certain price ranges with no additional state sales tax added on.

When purchasing clothes as long as the clothing item is $75 or less there will be no additional sales and use tax added onto the price.

If you plan on purchasing school supplies or school instructional items as long as it is priced at $20 or less there will be no added tax.

Even though there is a price limit for a single item with clothes and school supplies there is not a price limit for your full total of what you buy.

You can buy as many items as you would like just as long as each item separately is not more than the stated price limit.

While you are shopping another additional important note is that if a store is to have items on sale then the sale price would be what is considered for the item price limit.

Stores online may also participate in the tax-free holiday weekend so people who would rather purchase online can do so.

With the beginning of the school year right around the corner having this tax-free holiday helps with the purchasing of school supplies for families and their kids.

For any additional questions about this year’s tax-free weekend holiday the Ohio Department of Taxation has information on their Facebook page and their official website also has additional information and answered questions.

The department has a number as well that anyone can call for questions at 1-888-405-4039.