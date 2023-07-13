Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Kelli Gross has been recognized as the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner.

According to reports, Gross is being recognized for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Reportedly Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities, which MRMC is one of, who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

Mercy awards are an annual recognition program honoring the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.

“At Meadowview Regional Medical Center, we share Lifepoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center Joe Kock said, “We are extremely proud to recognize Kelli for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Gross is currently Director of Women’s and Newborn Services and is reportedly an inspiration to many people and is said to always be willing to lend a helping hand in any area. It was stated Gross works tirelessly to help improve women’s health and prenatal care.

Safety and well-being of the patients are said to be her top priorities and Gross is reportedly always available in times of need. Statements released said she has a giving heart and always puts others before herself.

According to released statements she has helped to support local organizations such as Relay for Life and the March of Dimes, serving on planning committees and serving as a team captain. She also helps volunteer at the local Boys and Girls club and is said to help in all areas; she also sponsors a family at Christmas time every year.

Among her other good works in the community it was stated Gross also volunteers for the Mason County School system sports programs, cheer programs and fundraising programs. Reportedly, during her own personal tragedy, she still helped to honor others. Together with her in-laws, a Memorial Softball tournament was started to honor her late husband Scottie Morgan and his brother Shane Morgan. This helps to raise scholarship funds and is still going strong today.

Each facility winner including Kelli Gross will be considered for Lifepoint’s 2023 company-wide Mercy Award. It was stated that the company-wide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August.