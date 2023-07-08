FLEMINGSBURG — State highway crews in Lewis County will temporarily close part of Kentucky 1021 (Briary Road) next week for drainage repairs.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, beginning Monday, July 10, crews will close Kentucky 1021 between the Kentucky 9 Highway and just north of Kentucky 784 to dig through the highway to replace a drainage pipe.

The road will be closed again Tuesday, July 11, to replace a second drainage pipe.

According to KTC, each day, Briary Road will remain closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. when crews are working.

Local traffic will be able to access homes and drive to work locations from either end of the road. The advisory from KTC stated all thru traffic or motorists needing to detour should use Kentucky 784 (Zion Ridge) and Kentucky 9.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions according to KTC. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs and to slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for Kentucky travel and traffic information, or use the Waze mobile application. Follow Transportation Cabinet operations in northeast Kentucky on social media KYTC District 9.