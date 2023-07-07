MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County student recently won a 2023 KidSpirit Award in the art category.

According to Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, KidSpirit Awards is a competition held each year by KidSpirit, a global and online magazine based in New York. Robertson County is the only district in Kentucky that is a member of the magazine that he is aware of, he said.

Holbrook said the district is able to maintain a membership with the magazine because of a foundation that covers the cost. He noted the district would not be able to compete without a membership.

KidSpirit Awards is a “great learning opportunity” Holbrook said. He noted the journalism and artistic categories being educational for Robertson County students.

Each year, students at RCS are given the opportunity to submit an entry into any of the categories in the competition, Holdbrook said. He added that RCS has had several students compete in the past and win an award in varying categories.

“It has definitely been a big success for the students,” Holbrook said. He went on to discuss this year’s award winner.

Kaitlyn Miller was awarded a KidSpirit award for her artwork titled “Astronomical Ideas,” an RCS district page said. According to Holbrook, it was no surprise that Miller’s entry won. He said she is an “outstanding” and “top-notch” student.

Holbrook added that Miller is a very “strong-rider” academically and is well-deserving of the award she was given.

According to information from KidSpirit, Miller was the only student in the commonwealth to have won an award. The information included a complete list of the 31 award winners in 2023.

The list included several students from other countries and states.

KidSpirit representatives said the magazine is for children between the ages of 11 and 17. Students in those age categories can submit entries to be considered in the competition, information from the organization said.

Awards for the competition are chosen by editorial boards from around the globe, KidSpirit information said. An RCS district page said there were over 80 editors this year.

According to KidSpirit’s website, over 100 pieces are submitted for each year’s competition. Winners are invited to New York City to attend the Global Summit and receive their awards at a celebration.

Holbrook noted that winning entries are featured in a yearly print compilation by KidSpirit.

Holbrook said he is proud of Miller and her achievements.

For further information on KidSpirit magazine and the competition awards and categories, please visit https://kidspiritonline.com/.