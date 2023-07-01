AUGUSTA — The City of Augusta and Augusta Independent Schools has partnered with the Cincinnati Reds to utilize the team’s community funds to upgrade a local ball field.

According to Charlie Frank, a representative of the Cincinnati Reds Community Funds, the organization has spent the last few years trying to dedicate parts of its community fund to communities in need.

He said the Reds and St. Elizabeth Healthcare have worked together to do a project like this every other year.

“One of the things we pride ourselves with at St. Elizabeth is being the best community partner,” said Cary Graham, Manager of Relations for St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “It’s been a wonderful partnership and I’m excited about the Augusta project.”

According to Co-Head Baseball Coach Craig Miller, the negotiations for the utilization of the community funds in Augusta began in 2022. He said the goal is to reconstruct the ball field and unused park area into a community area.

After being approached by representatives of AIS, Frank said he and a coworker visited Augusta to see if the community was a good fit for the funds to be allocated to. Upon their arrival, Frank said 25 to 30 people greeted them.

“You could tell right off the bat how serious the community is (about the ball field upgrades),” Frank said.

According to Principal Robin Kelsch, the ball field in Augusta has been overdue for upgrades for a while. He said in the last five to 10 years, the field has seen more frequent use.

Often, Augusta’s baseball team and other organizations who use the field have been affected by the quality of the current baseball field, Kelsch said. He noted there have been several instances where the field could not be used due to flooding.

Kelsch said the field used to face in a different direction but was adjusted to allow better drainage on the field. The field continues to have issues with drainage because of improper leveling, he added.

“A good rain could put you out for three or four days,” Kelsch said. He noted the amount of times games and practices have been canceled or rescheduled due to poor drainage of the field.

After approving a “gift” of community funds for Augusta, Frank was able to offer the community a total of $200,000 for a synthetic field. He said the total estimated cost for the field’s upgrade is $500,000.

Augusta is responsible for the remaining amount of necessary funds, he added.

Frank said the benefits of a synthetic ball field will give Augusta residents more opportunities to utilize the field than ever before. He said one good thing about a synthetic field is that equipment can be moved to accommodate softball as well as baseball.

Frank noted that both sports cannot always share a field because of game setup differences. He added synthetic fields are a lot harder to flood than standard fields and Augusta will likely not see much flooding with a field upgrade.

Superintendent Lisa McCane said she is thankful for the contribution from the Cincinnati Reds Community Funds. She noted Augusta’s community needs something like what this project will offer.

“Our kids deserve that (an upgraded ball field)…This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the community, county, and the region,” McCane said. She said the community will be able to host more activities after the field is upgraded.

According to Mayor John Laycock, the ball field upgrade seems like it will have a positive impact on Augusta’s economic development. He said the outcome will be “outstanding.”

“It (the field upgrade) will be a big win for Augusta and Bracken County,” Laycock said.

McCane said the city and school district is seeking donations for a fundraising campaign in order to raise the remaining funds for ball field upgrades. She noted she is hoping for the field to be complete before the beginning of next school year.

According to Miller, Augusta is in the initial phases of fundraising, applying for grants, and is currently seeking support and commitments from the community. He said ideal support would be from citizens, businesses, corporations, foundations, and “other outside entities.”

Miller said there are different premier sponsorship levels available to those interested in donating.

Sponsors can pay $100,000 for field naming rights, $50,000 for a batting cage, $25,000 for each dugout, $20,000 for a scoreboard, $15,000 for a concession building, $10,000 for each bleacher shelter, or $7,500 for each bullpen.

“All levels of contributions are needed and extremely beneficial in fulfilling this remarkable initiative,” Miller said.

Each person involved in the synthetic ball field for Augusta noted the project was a team effort. Many thanks were extended to all parties involved in the success of the project.

For more information or to contribute to the new ball field in Augusta, please contact Craig Miller at 859-333-0462 or [email protected]. Community members can also visit www.augusta.kyschools.us/ballfield to donate.