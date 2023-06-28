A Maysville man and a Vanceburg woman have been indicted by a Mason County grand jury for a drug-related incident involving three minor children.

William Robert Joseph Hanna, 37, of Maysville, and Brittany Elaine Wolfe, 36, of Vanceburg, were indicted by the jury for two charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and a separate charge of murder, the indictments said.

Allegedly, Hanna and Wolfe committed wanton endangerment when they “engaged in conduct” by exposing two minor children to fentanyl. According to the indictments, the children’s exposure could have resulted in serious injury or death.

A third minor child was listed under the charge of murder, according to the indictments. Allegedly, Hanna and Wolfe committed the act of murder when allowing the child to be exposed to fentanyl.

The incident described in both indictments allegedly took place on or about April 19, the indictments said.

Hanna was issued a bench warrant and a cash bond amount of $250,000. No date for Hanna’s next court appearance was listed.

Wolfe was issued a bench warrant and a cash bond amount of $250,000. Her next court appearance was listed as July 14 on Mason County Detention Center’s website.

Another Maysville man was listed in the indictments handed down by the Mason County grand jury for sex-related charges.

Kaleb L. Balor, 51, was indicted for third-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Allegedly, Balor committed third-degree rape when he “engaged with sexual intercourse” with a person, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, the person was 16 or 17 at the time.

Balor received his first charge of first-degree sexual abuse after he allegedly “subjected another person to sexual contact,” the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Balor’s second count of first-degree sexual abuse stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly “engaged in masturbation” in the presence of a person under the age of 18 at the time.

The indictment listed the reason for Balor’s third count of first-degree sexual abuse as an incident in which he allegedly forcefully “subjected another person to sexual contact.”

According to the indictment, Balor’s third-degree charge for unlawful transaction with a minor stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly “knowingly gave alcohol to a minor.”

Balor was issued a bench warrant and a bond amount of $100,000.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:

—Joshua Lee McCallister, two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Summons for July 14.

—Jacob Tyler Scudder, identity theft. Bench warrant and a bond amount of $2,500 were issued.

—Joey Edward Mitchell, operating on a suspended/revoked license, operating vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, public intoxication. Bench warrant and a bond amount of $1,000 were issued.

—Phillip Anthony Grady, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking. Summons for Aug. 11.

—Jay Derek Thompson, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bench warrant and bond amount of $50,000 were issued.

—Elizabeth Hope Brumley, first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Summons for July 14.

—Jay Derek Thompson, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender. Bench warrant and bond amount of $50,000 were issued.

—Terry Wallingford, two counts of flagrant nonsupport. Summons for Aug. 11.

—Dante Nelson, two counts of flagrant nonsupport. Bench warrant and a bond amount of $2,000 were issued.