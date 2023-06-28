Mason County Board of Education member Ron Rosel has resigned from his position with the board leaving a vacancy to be filled.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said he received Rosel’s resignation letter on June 14, though it will not be approved until the next board meeting on July 10.

Rosel has been a board member since 2020.

He said in his resignation that he was resigning due to having relocated outside of Mason County which leaves him ineligible to represent the district.

Also stated in the letter was his appreciation for the support of the other members of the board and an acknowledgment of the great students, staff members and community of Mason County who he wished good luck in the upcoming school year.

Ross’s only comment on Rosel’s resignation was that he hopes whoever replaces Rosel on the board will put the students first.

As for replacing Rosel, according to board policy, the remaining members of the board have to fill the vacancy within 60 days by a majority vote on a candidate.

Within 30 days of the vacancy of a board member’s position, the board has the duty of soliciting applications for the position for two weeks.

The board is able to solicit prospective applicants through the school district website by placing an advertisement; the board may also place an advertisement for two weeks in the largest general circulating newspaper in the area.

Applicants who complete the process will be selected for discussion by the board which may lead to an applicant being appointed to fill the vacancy; discussion can take place in closed sessions at the discretion of the board.

Discussions can include individual interviews with applicants as well as consideration of the applicant. Final action to fill the vacancy will be taken in an open session.

If the board fails to fill the vacant position within the 60-day timeline then the Commissioner of Education would be called upon to fill the position within 60 days of the board’s failure to appoint.

Once a member who meets all legal requirements of the position has filled the vacancy they will hold the office until his or her successor is selected and has qualified.