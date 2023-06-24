Jim Barbour, a Maysville native, was chosen to play a side character in a short film that later won several awards.

Director Pat Mitchell said the goal of the film was to introduce a new interpretation of French Neo-wave films, a popular genre of short films. The film, Apples, Oranges, Lemons, and Limes, is the opposite of what is typically expected of a coming-of-age film, he noted.

“It’s a very different movie than what you’d expect it to be,” Mitchell said. He went on to discuss more details of the filmmaking.

After meeting Mitchell through his brother, Barbour told Mitchell to “give him a call” if he ever needed someone to play a role in his films. Sometime later, Mitchell asked Barbour to play the role of the older gentleman in his short film, Barbour said.

Barbour’s character, though not a main character, has been one of the most memorable characters of the film, Mitchell said. He said Barbour’s character is usually the first one mentioned when he discusses the short film with viewers.

According to Mitchell, Barbour’s character meets the main characters as they are walking home from a party when one of them needs to use the restroom. His character lives in the closest house and is the one the main characters go to.

Barbour plays the role of a man with an almost ominous demeanor, though he is harmless in the end, Mitchell said. Barbour’s character is responsible for advising the main character regarding his love life.

He was glad to have been able to get the experience he did by playing in the film, he said.

“It was a lot of fun. Lots of fun,” Barbour said. “There’s a lot more that goes into it (short film production) than meets the eye. It was very enjoyable.” He noted that he did not know much about short films before his role in Mitchell’s film.

Since the film’s release in 2021, it has been featured in several film festivals. The film has won over 60 awards and over 60 nominations. It has been seen in over 150 film festivals, Mitchell said.

Barbour said he attended the Fort Meyers Film Festival, which lasted four or five days. He said four awards were given out.

Mitchell said the film took five hours of five days/nights to film. He led most of the post-production for the film, he said. He noted he did not create the film’s music score but did produce the original song on the score.

Barbour noted Mitchell’s low budget for the short film. He said it made the film’s quality more impressive. Mitchell’s film won over several Hollywood-produced short films, Barbour said.

Barbour said he feels Mitchell’s name will be seen on more projects in the future.

Barbour noted Apples, Oranges, Lemons, and Limes would be featured at the Russell Theatre in mid-July. On Friday, July 14, community members will have a chance to view the film Barbour played a role in.

“I wouldn’t miss it. I never thought I’d walk into the Russell Theatre and see myself,” Barbour said. He went on to discuss his sentiments regarding the Russell Theatre.

“The Russell means a lot to me. It’s where I watched my first film,” Barbour said. “Maysville’s very lucky to have a theater like that.” He added it was Mitchell’s idea to show the film in Barbour’s hometown.

According to Barbour, Mitchell became “fascinated” with the Russell Theatre after Barbour spoke of his hometown during production. Since then, Mitchell has done deep research on the history of the building, he said.

Barbour went on to discuss his interest in short films since being part of the production of Apples, Oranges, Lemons, and Limes. He said he was very impressed with Mitchell’s efforts in production and the cast.

He noted short films have “come a long way” since when the concept was first introduced. Though most directors use a professional camera, Barbour said it’s very possible to film a high-quality short film with smartphones.

Various camera settings typically only seen in a professional setting can be used on a phone, he said.

After playing a role in Mitchell’s short film, Barbour said he “wouldn’t mind” working with people in Maysville who have passions for short filmmaking. He encourages locals to “get into the art.”

Barbour is eager for community members to see the short film, he said.

“I hope people will come to the Russell and support a very well-produced short film,” Barbour said.

For more information on the short film, please visit https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15035104/.