Mason County High School Guidance Counselor Ashley Hughes was recently announced as a recipient of the Kentucky Community and Technical College High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award.

This award recognizes individuals for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going and career plans.

Counselors and teachers are nominated by either a staff member or student for the Pathfinder Award.

Hughes was nominated by one of her dual credit students through Maysville Community and Technical College.

“High school teachers and counselors play a critical role in assisting students with their post-high school education and career plans,” KCTCS President Larry Ferguson said. “We are proud to honor all these ‘unsung heroes’ who provide students with mentoring and support as they make important decisions about their future.”

There were 230 nominees for the award statewide.

According to KCTCS, each of the system’s 16 colleges selected a local winner from their service areas and an overall statewide award winner was selected from among the college winners.

Hughes is entering her fourth year as a counselor at MCHS. She previously taught science.

She said she had no idea she had been nominated for an award.

“I just found out about it the last week of school, I’m not sure which student nominated me they just said it was one of the students,” Hughes said.

Having unknowingly been nominated for and won the award, Hughes did not find out until the award plaque was brought to her by MCTC Recruitment Specialist for Admissions Jason Butler.

“He just came out and had a plaque and was like ‘Here you won this,’ and I was completely shocked by it,” Hughes said.

Hughes said in her career with MCHS as a teacher and then a counselor, this is her first time winning an award, and had not known this award existed until this year.

“I wish I knew who it was I would like to send them a thank you card. It really made me feel honored and was a nice little end-of-school gift,” she said.

Hughes said she has always worked ‘behind the scene’ and it was nice to have somebody think she should be in front this time and nominate her for the award.

“I really love getting the award but it was definitely a team effort both the counselors and the school and students are more than deserving of this. The students are definitely deserving as they are the ones who take the classes and push forward, it is definitely a team effort to get that far,” she said.