BROOKSVILLE — A woman has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury for a drug-related incident involving her minor children.

Simone Aaron, 30, was indicted with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, the indictment said.

Aaron allegedly committed first-degree wanton endangerment when she, “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” allowed her minor child to “be exposed to and test positive for methamphetamine,” the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Aaron was charged with a second count of first-degree wanton endangerment when she exposed a second child to methamphetamine, also resulting in the child testing positive for traces of the drug.

The incident took place “on or about” November 30, 2022, the indictment said.

Aaron was issued a summons for Aug. 17. The indictment called for her to be sent to rehab to be identified by the county attorney.

No further information on Aaron’s case was available on the indictments.

Other indictments handed down include:

—Rachel A. Vice, 60, one count of theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million. Vice was issued a bench warrant and a bond amount of $1,000. Her next court appearance is on July 20.

—Jennifer M. Pawley, 43, one count of second-degree domestic violence. Pawley was issued a bench warrant and a bond amount of $50,000. Her next court appearance is on July 20.