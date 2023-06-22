BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Schools created a dual credit program with Maysville Community and Technical College recently.

The announcement was made by Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick.

In previous years, Bracken County has maintained a partnership with Northern Kentucky University. Aulick said, although NKU has a good program, MCTC offers more to Bracken County students.

Aulick hopes the program with MCTC will replace the partnership with NKU in the future.

In terms of pathways, MCTC offers more trade paths in comparison to NKU. He noted NKU does not currently have a construction program as MCTC does.

According to Aulick, the idea to partner with MCTC stemmed from parental feedback in pushing for a local college to be the focus of the dual credit program. He said NKU’s campus can be intimidating to a student from BCS because of its size.

Aulick noted that he looks forward to students learning in a more “personal” setting. He said MCTC’s campus is smaller and it can be easier for students to get the attention they might need as high school students in a collegiate setting.

Students who enroll in the MCTC dual credit program will spend their school day in Maysville, Aulick said. He added that BCS will provide transportation for any student who needs it.

Aulick said the dual credit program gives juniors and seniors a chance to earn their associate’s degree at the same time they earn their high school diploma. He said there have been students who have graduated with both in the past.

He noted the opportunity for students to graduate with their associate’s degree “makes a big difference” and is “unique” in comparison to other programs in the area.

He said students’ experiences would be on a smaller scale in comparison to the NKU program, but they will ultimately get a very similar experience.

Aulick feels the partnership with MCTC will be a “good addition” to Bracken County Schools, he said.

“I look for this to really grow in the years to come,” Aulick said. He noted the goal in announcing the program was to see an increase in student interest. Some students may be nervous at first due to the program’s recent implementation.

According to Aulick, the partnership with MCTC will begin in the 2023-2024 school year. He expects the partnership to last a while. He said the program will be monitored throughout the year to see how it goes.