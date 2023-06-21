Dakota Henderson, a United States Army veteran, “found himself” by beekeeping in his hometown.

According to Henderson, he first experienced beekeeping with an organization, Valor Honey, that dedicates its profits to veterans and their transition after returning from war. He commended Valor Honey for its role in his life after his service.

“What they (Valor Honey) did for me was phenomenal,” Henderson said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be doing this at all.” He noted Gary Le Grange, owner of Valor Honey, and his daughter, Sharri Aulick, were a large part of why he began beekeeping.

Henderson said his experience with beekeeping started in 2016. In December 2022, he and his wife started their own beekeeping business, hoping to see success much like Valor Honey.

Beehiving Combly, Henderson’s business, has seen great success since opening its doors last year, he said. He noted that the business’ name derives from “behaving calmly,” a phrase often used by Henderson when introducing guests to his bees.

According to Henderson, Beehiving Combly offers a great source of fresh and natural honey. He said the honey is naturally sweet and “so good.” Henderson added the business sells 12-ounce bottles of honey for $9.50.

Combed honey in mason jars will be $20 due to the strain the production puts on the bees, Henderson said.

Henderson said the primary goal of his business is to bring a program similar to Valor Honey to Maysville. He said he has been slowly working on a partnership with several organizations in the area, including Warrior Ridge, a veteran’s retreat in Lewis County.

Henderson is also working on a deal with Maysville Community and Technical College. The partnership would offer a curriculum to veterans to benefit from beekeeping and “build something” from their experiences.

Henderson noted the various benefits of beekeeping.

According to Henderson, beekeeping is good for physical health, mental health, and the environment. He noted testing in other states where bee venom has been used to treat women starting to develop breast cancer.

Henderson said the mental benefits are one of his main reasons for starting Beehiving Combly.

“It gives you something to look forward to. You can get in the hive and get lost in it,” Henderson said. “That’s what I’m doing it for.”

He went on to explain beekeeping has been proven to aid in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in veterans.

When Henderson first came home from war, he said he experienced various effects from serving. He had several seizures in short periods of time and went through stress, PTSD, and anxiety. He said “all of that” went away or got less severe when he got involved with beekeeping.

Henderson has never regretted his decision to begin beekeeping, he said. It’s been his dream to see his business succeed in helping veterans.

According to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Henderson’s business is part of an “entrepreneurial incubator” where local businesses can utilize the Mason County Agri-Tech and Innovation Facility as a startup area.

McNeill said the plan is to have other businesses utilize the building once Beehiving Combly is moved into its own location. He said Henderson’s business is moving to another industrial space next year.

“I, along with our commissioners, are very proud of the innovative and new use for the Lewisburg property and our relationship with the LIA (Livestock Association) members. This AgTech incubator is going to lead to several new businesses for Mason County with Beehiving Combly only being the first,” McNeill said.

Henderson said his business was nominated for a Small Business Development Centers Entrepreneurial Award for Kentucky. He thanked Mike Jackson, SBDC, Steve Clary, with Livestock Association, and McNeill for their efforts in Beehiving Combly’s growth and nomination for an award.

“It’s crazy to me to get this much consideration. I’m blessed,” Henderson said. “I know that the coming years are gonna be great and we’re gonna do a lot of great things around here. I wanna be a part of this now.”

Henderson suggested community members try Beehiving Combly’s honey in their tea. It’s become one of his preferred methods of using his honey.

For more information on Beehiving Combly, please visit the business on Facebook.