On Thursday, a Mason County fifth grader was presented with an award by State Rep. William Lawrence after winning the state’s grandparent essay contest.

London Pearson, the fifth grader, is a student at Mason County Intermediate School, Mason County Homemakers representative Ann Porter said. She said Pearson is one of 4,000 students in the state that entered the essay contest.

In the beginning stages of the contest, students compete against others in their school. Then, several are chosen to advance to a county level. After county, students can advance to the district level. Finally, students are given the opportunity to advance to the state level, Porter said.

According to Porter, this is the first time a Mason County student has won the state level of the contest. She said there have been several students who have advanced to further rounds, but none have won the final round.

The grandparents’ essay contest is sponsored each year by the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the American Association of Retired Persons, Porter said. She said that students across the state submit essays explaining why their grandparent should be AARP’s state grandparent of the year.

Pearson wrote her essay about her grandfather, according to Porter. Her grandfather, Barry Shrout, has raised four granddaughters in his lifetime. Currently, the youngest in his care is 10 years old and the oldest is 15, she added.

In her essay, Pearson commended her grandfather for his efforts in raising herself and her sisters. Porter noted Shrout is “very deserving” to be named AARP’s grandparent of the year.

Porter was among those who chose which students advanced to each round, she said. She was glad to have been able to hear each student read their essays during the contest. Porter noted Pearson’s essay and commended her effort and dedication.

“It’s really an honor to get to do this,” Porter said when discussing Pearson’s award presentation. “She did a beautiful job.”

Pearson received two plaques for her essay in addition to $150. Her grandfather also received a plaque saying he was the grandparent of the year, Porter said. She added that Pearson’s teacher, Ashley Linback, received $150 for her classroom funds.

To learn more about the grandparent essay contest process and guidelines, please visit https://states.aarp.org/kentucky/ky-grandparent-essay-contest.