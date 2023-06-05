Mason County’s winners in the 2022 Jim Claypool Conservation Art and Conservation Writing Contests were recently recognized at the Mason County Conservation District’s annual dinner in April.

In the Writing Contest, Keenan Galloway of Maysville, a freshman at Mason County High School, was selected as the local winner. Second place was awarded to Jennifer Buttery of May’s Lick, a junior at Mason County High School. Third place was awarded to Lindsey Dotson of May’s Lick, a junior at Mason County High School.

In the Art Contest, Nolan Teitelbaum of Flemingsburg, a fourth-grade student at St. Patrick School, was selected as the local winner. Second place was awarded to Natalie Maynard of Tollesboro, a fifth-grade student at St. Patrick School. Third place was awarded to Harper Malone of Maysville, a fourth-grade student at St. Patrick School.

Winners and finalists received cash prizes, certificates, and other materials from the Mason County Conservation District, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, and Mason County Farm Bureau.

Both contests are annual statewide events sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts. The Art Contest is open to students in the first through fifth grades; the Writing Contest to students in grades six through twelve. Contestants take a conservation-related theme and create a work of art or write an essay to convey that theme to the public. The theme for 2022 was “Take a Hike – Navigating the Trail,” which encouraged students to learn more about the composition of soil, and about ways to prevent soil erosion.