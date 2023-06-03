The Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Office is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth celebration happening on Saturday, June 17, at Maysville Rotary Park.

Juneteenth is formally on June 19 and is in celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas in 1866 (the Emancipation Proclamation enacted in 1862), in the aftermath of the civil war.

On Jan. 1, 1980, Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday and now 50 states either commemorate or observe the holiday in some way, according to Wikipedia.

In Maysville, the first local Juneteenth celebration was organized by Markus Morton in 2016 with local icon Jerry Gore as the speaker, according to Community Liaison Officer Chris Neal.

According to Neal, Rev. Greg Jones will be welcoming attendees to the celebration which starts at 1 p.m. and goes on until 6 p.m.

Neal said many sponsors help make the celebration possible including the Mason County Public Library, Maysville Community and Technical College’s Diversity Department, Maysville Rotary Club, Wal-Mart, and many others.

Included in this free event will be face painting, free food, children’s games, music by DJ Awready, vendors (who will be selling only Juneteenth memorabilia), and more, according to Neal.

“There will be a few guest speakers, one is Lesley Mayberry who spoke at the event last year, will again this year about the history of Juneteenth,” Neal said. Author of Assault on Elisha Green, Randall Runyon will also be present and in a booth, he said.

There will be other performances and entertainment by Papa Gora from Senegal and Brandon Isaac from Cincinnati. There will also be special dance performances by the Scott United Methodist Church Dancers.

Other festivities included in the itinerary for the day of celebration are watermelon, popcorn, and snow cone vendors.

Neal said the event has been a success every year and urges everybody to come out and have a great day celebrating freedom for all.