FLEMINGSBURG – Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes in state highway work zones this week:

FLEMING COUNTY

— Kentucky 1336: Paving finishing up on Days Mill Road.

— Coming soon to Kentucky 599 (Wallingford Road), Kentucky 1013: Paving on Wallingford Road between downtown Flemingsburg and Wooley Road, and paving on Muses Mill Road. Watch for signs and message boards.

LEWIS COUNTY

— Kentucky 8, Kentucky 59: One-lane flagged traffic at various locations for blacktop patching on KY 8 between KY 57 at Concord and KY 3037 near Vanceburg; and on KY 59 between Straight Fork and KY 344 when KY 8 is complete. Crews will be working Saturday. Watch for signs, heed flaggers, use caution.

— AA Highway (Kentucky 9 & 10): Ditch repairs on the AA (Kentucky 9 Grayson spur) around milepoint 6.5, and on AA (Kentucky 10) near Garrison between Kentucky 1306 and Kentucky 8. Shoulder closures. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the highway, use caution.

MOWING OPERATIONS

— US 68: Contractors will mow roadsides in Nicholas, Fleming, and Mason counties, moving west to east. Watch for mowing crews on shoulders and use caution.

Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic in all counties where crews are mowing along state highways, as well as for daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, and other repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.