An Ohio police officer has been indicted for reckless homicide in connection with a car chase that resulted in the death of another man.

Ryan Mitchell, 22, was killed on March 15, 2023, after the car he was driving on Kentucky 3056 in Mason County crashed, following the chase that began in Ripley, Ohio, according to information from Kentucky State Police.

A spokesperson for KSP said results of an investigation into the incident showed that Officer Caleb Savage, with the Ripley (Ohio) Police Department, was attempting to locate a vehicle suspected to be involved in a property crime. Savage allegedly observed a Dodge Charger being operated by Mitchell entering the William Harsha Bridge access ramp, entering into Kentucky. Police said Savage proceeded into Kentucky for approximately one mile before activating his emergency equipment to attempt to stop the Mitchell vehicle, which subsequently failed to stop. A pursuit ensued onto Kentucky 3056, officials said.

After traveling approximately 2 miles on Kentucky 3056, Mitchell lost control of his vehicle which left the roadway to the right side and resulted in a single-vehicle collision.

Police said Savage continued on Kentucky 3056 and returned to Ripley, failing to stop and check on the accident scene and the condition of the driver.

Mitchell suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Mason County Coroner’s Office, according to KSP.

Following an extensive investigation by KSP, and assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Maysville Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, the incident was presented to a Mason County grand jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment on both the reckless homicide charge and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid. Both are class D felonies.

News reports indicate Savage has resigned from the Ripley PD.

A bench warrant with a $10,000 bond was issued for Savage by Circuit Court Judge Jeff Schumacher. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges June 9 in Mason Circuit Court.

