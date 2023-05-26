May is Mental Health Awareness Month and some counselors and therapists in Mason County want to spread awareness about their professions and the importance of mental health.

Rachel Stanfield, a Mason County High School Guidance Counselor, said she and other counselors work with high school students to promote mental health awareness. She said there are several activities available to students.

“There are many challenges that teenagers in 2023 face. We hope to promote both coping skills and an open-door policy that students can at any time and talk about how they are feeling,” said Stanfield. “Mental health is as important as physical health.”

According to Stanfield, the high school offers lunch groups and SMILE Club for peer and adult support. In the lunch groups, students can work with local artists to create artwork in an effort to “allow students to take a breath” or create “calm kits.”

Stanfield said each calm kit contains items that can help students to regulate how they are feeling. Recently, the SMILE Club made calm kits for middle schoolers as well.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six youth in the United States (ages six to 17) experience a mental health disorder every year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death from ages 15 to 24, the organization’s website said.

Stanfield noted the significance of mental health in youth and encourages students to seek help if they are experiencing difficulties with their mental health.

According to crossrivertherapy.com, 70 percent of adults in the United States will experience a traumatic event in their lifetime. Angela Touchton, a licensed professional clinical counselor for Blue Lotus Counseling LLC, is trained to provide a unique form of therapy for adults with mental health issues related to trauma, she said.

Touchton said all of her practice is telehealth, virtual, in order to allow her clients to experience the comfort of their homes during therapy sessions. She said she is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy and offers other forms of counseling in addition.

EMDR therapy is intended to aid individuals in processing traumatic or distressing experiences, Touchton said. During an EMDR session, therapists guide clients through a series of eye movements or other forms of bilateral stimulation, stimulation of both sides of the brain.

While being guided through bilateral stimulation, the client is meant to focus on specific traumatic memory or negative beliefs. The therapy aids in brain reprocessing memories and emotional distress associated with them, Touchton said.

According to Touchton, EMDR therapy has been shown to be effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and various other mental health conditions. She added that she treats her clients with thorough empathy and understanding.

“I treat clients as the experts of their own lives. Whether they experience PTSD, anxiety, depression, or a life transition, their lived experience is valuable and should be validated,” Touchton said.

Touchton noted that she offers talk therapy, somatic, bodywork, and bilateral stimulations to her clients. She said she understands the body is where emotions are most often felt.

“Mental health is an important part of our well-being. It affects our thoughts, feelings, and actions and changes the way we deal with stress, build relationships, and achieve our goals. Sometimes we need help with mental health. Therapy can provide the support, guidance, and tools needed to manage symptoms and can help improve the quality of life,” Touchton said.

To start seeking assistance with mental health, Touchton suggested community members search for a therapist near them who is a “good fit.” She said there are various websites available that can match clients with mental health professionals who are best trained to treat their needs.

“It’s important to feel like the therapist is understanding, trustworthy, and competent. The therapeutic relationship is essential to healing,” Touchton said.

For more statistics on mental health, go to https://nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Mental-Health-Awareness-Month. To learn about methods of outreach in communities, go to https://www.mhanational.org/mental-health-month.