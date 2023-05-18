GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Three individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on May 4 for trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts.

James A. Paul, 43, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts (first-degree felonies), one count of corrupting another with drugs that’s a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs that’s a second-degree felony, 10 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (third-degree felonies), and one count of felonious assault (second-degree felony). According to the indictment, the two counts of human trafficking stem from incidents that took place from around Dec. 1, 2020, through July 25, 2022, involving a minor victim. The victim was listed as being less than 16 years of age in the first count of human trafficking that stemmed from alleged incidents that took place from Dec. 1, 2020, through April 11, 2021. The counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felonious assault, and corrupting another with drugs involved the same victim.

Jimmy J. Schumacher, 46, of Georgetown, was also indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts (first-degree felonies). Schumacher was also indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs (second-degree felony), and one count of endangering children (third-degree felony).

Erin R. Schumacher, 43, of Georgetown, has also been indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts (first-degree felonies). Schumacher was also indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs (second-degree felony), and one count of endangering children (third-degree felony).

All three are being held at Brown County Jail.

Other May 4 indictments in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas included:

Dennis C. Nash, 50, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony, methamphetamine) with a specification for the offense being committed in the vicinity of a juvenile. He was also indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs that’s a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

Eddie G. Shepherd, 43, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony, methamphetamine).

Scott Martin Fort, 26, of Wilmington, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth-degree felony).

Charles Davis, 27, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony, methamphetamine).

Carey Len Storer, 48, of New Vienna, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (fifth-degree felony).