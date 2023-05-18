FLEMINGSBURG –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes in state highway work zones.

In addition to mowing operations, which are taking place across northeast Kentucky, the Highway District 9 Road Report includes the following road construction, now through next week:

FLEMING COUNTY

— Kentucky 57, Kentucky 1515, Kentucky 344: Blacktop patching operations in various locations within the new few weeks. One-lane, flagged traffic and delays expected.

MASON COUNTY

— Kentucky 419, Kentucky 3056, Kentucky 1449: Blacktop patching operations will take place in various locations on these highways. One-lane, flagged traffic and delays expected.

NICHOLAS COUNTY

— Kentucky 1244, Kentucky 1285, Kentuck 13: Blacktop patching operations will take place in various locations on these highways within the next few weeks. One-lane, flagged traffic and delays expected.

Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic where crews are mowing along state highway roadsides, as well as for daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, and other repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

WORK ZONE TIPS

— Slow down, buckle up, and expect the unexpected.

— Stay alert, and avoid distractions.

— Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead, and between construction workers and equipment.

— Obey road crew flaggers, and pay attention to message boards and warning signs.

— Plan ahead: Visit ky.gov or use Waze to see where road work is taking place. Or visit your highway district’s social media accounts. Find your district at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictPages.