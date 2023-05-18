As of May 12, the City of Maysville has suspended street sweeper citations indefinitely, officials said.

Notices of street sweeper violation enforcement started going out almost three months ago and went into effect on May 1. If owners left their car parked on the side of the road being swept n designated days a citation with a minimum $25 payment was issued.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said due to a high number of complaints the citations have been suspended after being in effect for less than two weeks.

“They’ve suspended them (citations) because they’re (the city) not going to purchase a new street sweeper. The complaints are that the existing street sweeper doesn’t work and if it does not work the way it should then we shouldn’t be writing tickets,” Wallingford said.

According to Wallingford, the current street sweeper will still run on schedule but owners are not required to move their vehicles and tickets will not be issued.

Complaints have been that the street sweeper doesn’t clean anything but just stirs up dirt and trash onto residents vehicles, Wallingford said. He also said there aren’t enough places to park downtown for residents to move their vehicles on sweeper days.