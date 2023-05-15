Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reminding Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations and voting irregularities to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1 (800) 328-VOTE.

“HB 302 strengthened Kentucky’s election laws, and my office remains committed to doing our part to ensure the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of our election laws,” said Cameron. “During the primary election, if Kentuckians witness suspected election fraud, we urge them to call our hotline to report it immediately.”

During the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly passed House Bill 302, which enhanced penalties for certain felons who vote or attempt to vote. Attorney General Cameron supported the passage of this legislation.

The Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the 2023 primary election, the hotline will be staffed, and calls will be answered during early in-person voting May 11 through May 13 as well as on election day, May 16. The hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tips submitted to the hotline are reviewed by prosecutors, and any complaints that contain allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

On early voting days and election day, the number of complaints logged by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate and enforce election law violations. If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.