Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 Chamber Volunteer Day projects application is now open.

Volunteer Day started last year as a day of service provided from local businesses to local non profit agencies, according to Executive Director Kaci Compton.

“Last year our event committee (a mix of chamber personnel and community partners) were brainstorming new and different ways to engage with the community and we came up with the Volunteer Day initiative,” Compton said.

Compton explained how the chamber reached out to local non profit organizations last year to see what type of projects they had in the works which they could use help with.

The project needed to be something a group of volunteers could finish within a day or two and something the organization hadn’t had the time or manpower to accomplish.

“Several organizations got back with us last year, we completed projects at the ION Center, Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA, Hospice of Hope and CrossPointe Community Church,” she said.

Projects for last years organizations ranged from cleaning up landscaping, organizing donation closets and stuffing goodie bags and painting among other services.

“We had tremendous support from our business partners and it was just a really great day of community service. We do a lot of things here at the chamber to try and drive our business community forward, which our non profits are certainly a part of but was this was a way to engage our non profit community in a way we hadn’t before. They do so much for our community so it was just an awesome couple of days of giving back to them and having a tangible way to give back, so we’re really excited to be doing it again this year,” she said.

Compton said she hopes to see growth in the number of businesses volunteering and non profit organization projects to be involved in on Volunteer Day.

“I’ve already had a couple of project requests from some of our non profits, so once we have a full list of projects and the scope of each of them we’ll put out the sign up sheet and registration ffor volunteers. From there we’ll connect volunteers with each project,” She said.

Last year the chamber gave out Volunteer Day T-shirts to the volunteers for them to wear (and keep) for the day and be easily identifiable when showing up to work on their projects, Compton said.

“Volunteering is more for our chamber partners (businesses) but we’re certainly not going to turn away help. If folks are looking to get involved, it can be a great way for people to be introduced to the chamber and what we do here. We won’t turn away helping hands by any means though we’re really marketing it towards our chamber partners,” she said.

Applications for the projects are available online for non profit organizations and on the chambers Facebook page, applications will be taken until May 26, according to Compton.