Officials with Comprehend, Inc. recently announced that Rod Baker will be joining the organization as

chief operating officer.

Baker has most recently served as Publisher of The Ledger Independent and will leave that post at the end of May.

Baker has decades of experience at the executive level, officials with the organization said. He has been responsible for

strategic, financial, and operational functions, building strategic partnerships, and leading teams to success.

“We are thrilled that Rod has agreed to join our team. He is a proven leader with deep experience in organizations undergoing significant transformation”, said Melissa Greenwell, president/CEO of Comprehend. “As we work toward growth and ensuring that our services are at the forefront of the communities that we serve, his leadership will be essential to ensure efficient day-to-day operations and deliver exceptional customer service. I am confident in his ability to execute in these areas and know Rod will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to join the leadership team and dedicated staff at Comprehend, Inc.”, said Baker. “Since 1967 when the first board was incorporated until today, Comprehend has served our community’s well-being through the many services they provide. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the agency and the fulfillment of our mission, vision, and commitment to the pursuit of excellence in behavioral health services.”

Comprehend is the Community Mental Health Center that serves the Buffalo Trace Region-the counties of Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, and Robertson. It provides services across the lifespan in the areas of behavioral health, substance abuse, and intellectual disabilities.

Comprehend is committed to building upon our recent successes and to the continual pursuit of excellence in behavioral health services by providing the highest quality individualized care.