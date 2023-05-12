At the Mason County Fiscal Court meeting, commissioners briefly discussed raising entry-level wages in the county as a result of the recent passing of the Occupational License Tax.

At the start of the topic, Treasurer Kim Muse presented the county’s budget for 2023-2024. The budget total sits at $25,424,827.05, she said. Compared to last year’s budget of $21,664,069.97, there has been roughly a 17.5 percent increase.

There are several factors toward the increase in budget, Muse said. These include an increase in road funds, animal shelter donations, and insurance. The increase also stems from opioid settlements, a change in garbage collection routes, and the expected occupational tax revenues, Muse said.

“So just on the surface, you’ve got a difference from last year’s budget at $3,796,757. We’re projecting $3,215,000 of that increase being the occupational tax. So, without the occupational tax, the budget’s cut,” Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

After hearing the budget, Commissioner Joseph McKay asked for an update on where the court is at in raising competitive wages for county employees. According to Muse, the pay increases are currently in progress.

Muse said supervisors have been instructed to “get their requests ready” to be submitted to the court. Once the pay requests are submitted, the supervisors will meet with McNeill to “see what can be done.”

McNeill said the court is looking at a three to five percent increase in entry-level salaries, though it is not set in stone yet. He said it’s “hard to say” how much each employee will receive before requests have been submitted by supervisors. According to Muse, requests must be submitted by June.

Commissioner Peggy Frame noted the court’s desire for pay to be competitive, but she wants to “take care of employees” foremost.

“That was one of the reasons that we did this (passed the occupational tax). So we could raise the standard of living for our employees,” Frame said. McNeill agreed. He went on to explain the county’s desire isn’t to raise all wages, but to increase entry-level salaries so the county can “keep employees.”

“Entry-level wages and positions are what we’re talking about. My salary and others are set by the state. We’re talking about our employees who start out on our garbage trucks, answer our phones, entry-level. Entry-level payroll and starting wages are only one reason of 15 the tax was passed, all of which speak to the financial viability of Mason County into the future. Any position that we either can’t attract applicants or, even worse, lose employees, represents a cost. Just one of several increased costs like paving, fuel, retirement, even after cuts, that every entity is seeing,” said McNeill.

McKay requested the competitive pay discussion be revisited after the county receives the first revenue of the occupational tax. Officials present agreed.

Other items discussed or presented at the regular fiscal court meeting included:

— Rural secondary planning/roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives updated the court on recent road projects in the county.

— Approval of minutes of the regular meeting in April.

— Approval of department reports.

— Renewal of Regional Hazmat/WMD Unit and county affiliation agreement.

— Possible partnerships between Licking Valley CAP and Maysville/Mason County Emergency Management. Director Tony Liess said Lickey Valley has agreed to aid assistance in moving elderly and low-income residents in the event of an evacuation.

— No bids were submitted for a passenger-cargo van for the Mason County Detention Center. Jailer Lisa Yeary suggested bids be reopened at a later date.

— Agreements with Bracken and Rowan County detention centers allow MCDC inmates to be housed at another jail in an emergency.

— Reappointment of Mike Glass to the Fleming-Mason Airport Board. His term expires on May 31, 2027.

— Jerry Arthur was present to discuss Arthur Hills Subdivision. The county will provide services once the subdivision has been established and the roads have been paved. Currently, county services are not provided down Arthur’s road because his house is the only one there.

— Next regular meeting on June 13.