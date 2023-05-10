Barbara Goldman, the owner of Babz Bistro, will be representing Maysville and surrounding areas at FEAST 2023.

According to Goldman, FEAST is the biggest fundraiser of the year for FoodChain, a nonprofit in Lexington. FEAST 2023 will be the organization’s fifth annual fundraising event, according to an event page provided by Goldman.

FoodChain’s mission is to “forge links” between communities and food. Goldman said the organization focuses on educating urban areas on fresh food and the ways to handle it.

Goldman is thrilled to have been invited to FEAST, she said. According to Goldman, the event is entirely “for women and by women.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be surrounded by so many female chefs,” Goldman said. “As progressive as things are, there are not enough female chefs…I’ve never been to an event that’s so female-driven.”

Goldman referenced a “kid in a candy store” when discussing her excitement to work with many female chefs. According to Goldman, 19 of the 23 chefs at the event will be from the commonwealth.

“It’s really an all-star squad,” Goodman said. She went on to explain she was most excited to work with Ouita Michel, a popular chef in Lexington.

According to Goldman, Michel has earned two James Beard Award nominations for her restaurants. She called the James Beard Awards the “Academy Award of the cooking industry.” Goldman added that Michel operates eight restaurants.

Goldman said she was invited to the event by Michel, though she is not sure how Michel learned of her business. She suspected Michel may have eaten at Babz Bistro before since she has moved the food truck “around” in the past.

While at the event, Goldman and the other chefs will be tasked with creating “small bites” with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. She said she didn’t want to give away too much but will be serving a polenta cake with many local features.

“We have so many amazing flavors in northern Kentucky that we don’t get exposed to often,” Goldman said.

According to an event page provided by Goldman, there will also be craft cocktails, bourbon, local beer, and wine.

Goldman said she will be at the event center for three days to help with additional fundraising. Every chef will have access to local and event kitchens to prepare their dishes in a timely manner, she said.

She noted that each chef will be assigned female assistants to aid in their cooking endeavors.

Goldman considers culinary to be a true art form and is eager for guests to taste her “small bites.”

“Culinary is such an artistic adventure. If you’re gonna grow, you have to stay inspired,” Goldman said. “It really is an honor to represent our region of the state.”

FEAST 2023 will be held on May 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the Fasig-Tipton, a horse farm in Lexington and the first thoroughbred auction company, according to Goldman.

To purchase tickets or to see the complete list of chefs, please go to foodchainfeast2023.eventbrite.com.