The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University recently announced the members of the Class of 2025 which includes several local students.

Students from across the commonwealth were chosen to attend the Craft Academy, located on the campus of Morehead State University. The students live in Craft Academy residence halls and earn dual credit as they complete their final two years of high school at the academy while taking college-level courses.

Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses.

The Craft Academy aims to meet the unique educational needs of the commonwealth’s academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, emphasizing innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.

Students who apply are selected to attend the Academy for excelling in science, math and other STEM-related fields. They must also complete a face-to-face interview and submit recommendations from STEM teachers, a community member and a person of their choice. They must also qualify with ACT or SAT scores and by completing the essays required to be considered.

Among the local students who are members of the Craft Academy Class of 2025:

— Reese Griffith Brown, Maysville, Mason County High School

— Paisley Angelina Cooke, Germantown, Robertson County High School

— Aubry Eden Cooley, Vanceburg, Lewis County High School

— Benjamin Joel Hildebrand, Mays Lick, Augusta High School

— Jonah Hirsch Rosales, Flemingsburg, Rowan County Senior High School

— Madelyn Mae Irish, Dover, Bracken County High School

— Ethan Robert Lung, Tollesboro, Lewis County High School

— Matthew Charles Shope, Vanceburg, Lewis County High School

To learn more, visit the Craft Academy website, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2093.