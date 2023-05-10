Mason County High School has partnered with the Maysville Fire Department to introduce a new pathway to students.

According to Guidance Counselor Rachel Stanfield, the Fire Science and Safety pathway will be an addition to the Career and Technical Education program that is currently in place at MCHS. Superintendent Rick Ross said the Fire Safety Pathway will be the 29th pathway in the program.

Stanfield said the pathways in the CTE program have all been deemed “worthy” by the state for students to pursue careers in. All pathways are available to students beginning their freshman year, Stanfield said.

According to Stanfield, the Fire Safety pathway has been in discussion since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration involved met in hopes of creating a pathway, only for it to be interrupted by a series of protocols and safety measures for the virus.

“We waited, and now we’re ready to figure out a way to make it happen,” Stanfield said.

The Fire Safety pathway will be available to students in grades nine through 12 in four semesters. Stanfield said the school has “flexibility” in moving “experienced” students along the pathway at a quicker pace.

The pathway’s courses will include Intro to Fire Science and Safety, Firefighting Basic Skills, and Firefighting Intermediate Skills. Stanfield said students likely won’t be certified through the pathway but will walk away with more experience at the end of it.

According to Stanfield, some students that participated in the Summer Cadet Training Program with MFD have shown interest in the program. During a “test run” of the pathway last week, students were able to familiarize themselves with fire hoses and the strength it takes to operate them.

Once the pathway is active, students will have the opportunity to learn basic firefighting skills under an MFD instructor. Fire Chief Kevin Doyle is not sure who will be teaching the course because the program is in its early stages.

Students will have access to real-life equipment for hands-on practice, Stanfield said. Tentatively, the course will be taught at the STEAM Academy because of its distance from the “old burn buildings” at Maysville Community and Technical College where fire training used to take place.

Stanfield said the MCHS administration hopes to “tie in” emergency medical technician training once the pathway has been fully introduced. She would like to allow students to get the “full experience” that they might need as a firefighter.

“We’re just excited about the opportunity to expose our kids to another career option,” said Stanfield.

According to Ross, the pathway won’t be integrated fully until this fall. Students are able to register for the course when they plan their schedule with a guidance counselor, Stanfield said.

For questions or to sign up for the pathway, please contact Rachel Stanfield at [email protected].