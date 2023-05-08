During the GEAR UP Kentucky Institute for a College-Going Culture hosted at The Campbell House in Lexington, on April 25, 2023, GEAR UP Kentucky recognized its Students and Outstanding Educators of the Year.

The following local students have been named as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year for their schools:

— Nodinn Williams, freshman, Augusta Independent School

— Skyler Pollock, sophomore, Mason County High School

— Kate Buckler, sophomore, Robertson County School

In order to be recognized as their school’s GUK Student of the Year, each of these students had to: serve as a GUK tudent Ambassador; be in good academic standing; consistently demonstrate positive leadership at school, in GEAR UP activities and amongst their peers; and commit to assisting with recruitment and leadership of the GUK Student Ambassadors at their schools next year.

The following local educators have been named as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Outstanding Educators of the Year for their schools:

— Corie McKibben, math teacher, Augusta Independent School

— Victoria McKay, resource math teacher, Mason County High School

— Kristy Allison, English teacher, Robertson County School

These individuals were selected as GUK Outstanding Educators because they make significant, positive impacts on students and actively support the mission and vision of GEAR UP Kentucky in their schools.

Additionally, Augusta Independent School senior Caylin Sellers and Mason County High School senior Michael Mcloney were each recognized at the Institute for two major accomplishments. They were both elected by peers to represent their schools on the GUK Student Ambassador Council, which is comprised of seniors from each of GUK’s 12 school districts; they will serve on this council through their first year of college. Caylin and Michael are also two of three GEAR UP Kentucky students selected for an all-expenses paid trip to attend the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships (NCCEP)/GEAR UP Youth Leadership Summit July 16-19, 2023, in San Francisco, CA. This Summit brings together 150 9th-12th graders across the country for a three-day leadership development experience.

GEAR UP Kentucky (GUK) is a federally funded grant program administered by the Council on Postsecondary Education that provides services to students and families in 12 Kentucky school districts and nine partner Kentucky postsecondary institutions. The mission of GUK is to increase the number of students in low-income Kentucky communities who are ready to successfully transition to and through postsecondary education.

For more information about GEAR UP Kentucky, visit www.gearupky.org.