FLEMINGSBURG – Motorists should watch for a temporary daytime closure of Kentucky 419 in Mason County next week for drainage repairs, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

On Wednesday, May 10, crews will close Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) north of the river (milepoint 3.5) from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. to dig through the roadway and replace a drainage pipe underneath. Barricades will be placed at Clift Pike and Key Pike, with only local traffic allowed past. Thru traffic may detour using Kentucky 324, Kentucky 11, and Kentucky 3170.

The road work is being done ahead of resurfacing work planned for this summer.

Schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for real-time Kentucky traffic and travel information, or use the Waze mobile app.

Follow Transportation Cabinet operations in northeast Kentucky on social media @KYTCDistrict 9.