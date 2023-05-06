Saturday, May 13, will mark the season opening of the Pavilion Market in downtown Maysville.

The market operates under the newly constructed Lewis and Clark Pavilion at the corner of Sutton Street and McDonald Parkway and will be open every Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., selling locally grown and produced goods.

Opening day will get off to a start with the opportunity to try the smoothie bike sponsored by the Mason County Extension Office. Shoppers will get the chance to use pedal power to mix up a refreshing treat to enjoy while browsing. Opening day also features the once-a-year seedling sale. Shoppers can get their gardens started with specialty tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetable and flower seedlings that have been locally grown.

The Pavilion Market was founded in 2022 as the brainchild of Scott Smith, co-owner of Abbey Road Farms. Smith was inspired by other urban farmer’s markets such as Findlay Market in Cincinnati.

“We have this beautiful new Pavilion and a thriving downtown” he said, “There is no reason we shouldn’t have our own downtown market.” Indeed. This summer, locals can visit the market to pick up locally grown produce, flowers, eggs, meat, honey, salsa, baked goods, crafts, and much more.

In addition to local interest, the market has proven to be an attractive tourist destination. Visitors staying at downtown hotels and Airbnbs enjoyed strolling through as part of their Maysville exploration.

“We had so many tourists last year that we started keeping brochures to hand out. People loved picking up a local product or two, and then we would point them to other restaurants, attractions, and stores they should visit,” said market vendor Sarah Winter.

Winter and her business partner, Yngvild Poe own Maysville Seed and Stem and sell locally grown and arranged flowers at the market. Together, they also serve as the marketing team. They envision a bustling urban market and outdoor meeting place.

“We really hope people will make it a weekly tradition. Stay a while. Bring your families and your dog. Enjoy our beautiful downtown while you pick up healthy and local food,” said Winter, “Maysville really has everything you need right here.”

The Pavilion Market is open every Saturday and will host a number of other special events and guests throughout the season. Organizers recommend following the market on Facebook to keep up with events and weekly offerings.