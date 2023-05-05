Inmates at the Mason County Detention Center recently constructed a play place at Cummins Nature Preserve.

According to Park Coordinator Grant Felice, the preserve partners with the Mason County Detention Center occasionally for installations. In the past, the inmates have helped build other structures for kids and their families, he said.

Felice said there is currently a train on the preserve for children to enjoy. Inmates assembled the train in the past, he said.

This year, Felice approached Lisa Yeary, the jailer, with the idea of bringing a jungle gym to the preserve. Yeary suggested the inmates finish a construct already started, a castle, Felice said.

Pieces of the new play place were constructed for the Maysville Christmas Parade last year, he said. Yeary and Felice agreed that inmates should finish building the structure to bring to the preserve.

Felice said inmates essentially added onto pieces already completed and did any maintenance work that needed to be done. The inmates waterproofed and painted the pieces of the castle, he said.

Once the castle had been put together, the area around the structure was framed and mulched for safety. Felice said his number one concern is to always have a fence and mulch around the structures kids will be playing on.

Fencing and mulching prevent some issues with wildlife and cushion potential falls off structures, he said.

Felice described the play place as “toddler friendly” and noted that “big kids” were welcome to use the structure as well. There have been middle school-aged children in the play place, he said.

Felice added that St. Patrick Middle School seventh and eighth-grade students experienced some use of the structure. He said they were able to utilize the structure after volunteering at the preserve’s tree giveaway on April 29.

Currently, there are four main towers of the castle. Each tower is connected by tunnels. Eventually, there will be flags put at the top of the structure to enhance the appearance, Felice said.

“It’s very popular. Very popular,” Felice said. He went on to explain the abundance of use the castle play place has been getting.

According to Felice, there are always two or more families using the structure. Ever since the structure was opened, there have rarely been moments where the play equipment is not being utilized by families visiting the preserve.

Felice said funding was split between a few grants. The castle structure was entirely funded through a construction grant the Mason County Detention Center received. Mulching was paid for with the remaining Arbor Day funds the preserve received for the tree giveaway in April, he said.

Felice said he will be cooking a meal for the inmates who were involved with the castle play place as a thank you. He said he will be holding a cookout at the detention center on Tuesday.

He extended his thanks to International Paper for its assistance in the tree give-away in April and to the inmates’ assistance in bringing joy to the families that visit Cummins Nature Preserve.