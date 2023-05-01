Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road and Kentucky Just Us will be a double feature at the 104th Years of Farming show on Sunday, May 7 at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg.

This will be the last show for this series until October.

Besides some door prizes supplied by our sponsors, we will be drawing for the autographed banjo. Chances will be available on the banjo until the end of the show. This is our 8th instrument to give away.

Known as the “Lady of Tradition” in the Bluegrass community, Lorraine has made an indelible mark in the music culture. Lorraine not only thinks outside of the box, she builds new boxes. Here are just a few examples:

— Produced and performed on “Daughters of Bluegrass

— Back to the Well,” the 2006 International Bluegrass Music Association Recorded Event of the Year.

— Produced and performed on “Daughters of Bluegrass – Bluegrass Bouquet,” the 2009 IBMA Recorded Event of the Year.

— Awarded the Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America’s (SPBGMA) “Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year,” 2015.

— Scored 3 No. 1 hits on Bluegrass charts; the latest “True Grass” stayed at No. 1 an astounding 4 consecutive months and on the charts for nearly a year-and-a-half.

— Owns and operates Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music, a popular listening hall in Garner, N.C.

— Produced and performed the successful collaborative recording “Country Grass,” which featured such legendary greats as John Anderson, Lynn Anderson, Jim Ed Brown, John Conlee, Crystal Gayle, Lee Greenwood, The Kentucky Headhunters, Michael Martin Murphey, Eddy Raven, Marty Raybon, Ronnie Reno, and T.G. Sheppard.

— Four straight months at No. 1 with the hit single “Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin” on the National Bluegrass Chart.

Lorraine’s handpicked Carolina Road band is comprised of well-known musicians Ben Greene, Randy Graham, Matt Hooper and Allen Dyer, who have played with a “Who’s Who” in the industry, including Charlie Moore, The Bluegrass Cardinals, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, James King, Lost and Found, David Parmley and Continental Divide, and Don Rigsby, to name just a few. Their stellar musicianship and versatility ensure award-winning powerhouse performances of every song.

Success is a way of life for Lorraine Jordan. It’s all about a drive and determination that has taken her from the local music scene in Eastern North Carolina to the Grand Ole Opry stage and stellar performances in 40 states and 13 countries.

Kentucky Just Us is a national touring band combining Traditional Bluegrass, Classic Country, and Gospel into a sound uniquely their own. The group features tight harmonies, strong instrumentation, storytelling lyrics, and entertainment no one else can provide. The group has recently discovered a passion for songwriting and have been recording and releasing their original material.

Kentucky Just Us has performed at many festivals, theaters, and venues across the country including performances at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Rory Feek’s Hardison Mill Homestead Hall, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.

Kentucky Just Us received scholarships to the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music from the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation at their first performance at the Bloomin Bluegrass Festival in Farmers Branch, Texas. In 2018, Kentucky Just Us were named the first ever Artists in Residence at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and in 2019 received 1st place in the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Contest at Silver Dollar City.

“We are so blessed with the opportunity to do what we love as a career and we are looking forward to sharing our music with the world,” said Kacey, the fiddle player for the band.

Years of Farming’s goal is not only to provide bluegrass music in our area, but also to promote our local businesses. These businesses employ a lot of people in our community. Most of our sponsors have sponsored all the shows we have scheduled since 2011. We appreciate our sponsors whether this is their first show to sponsor or if they have sponsored all and we hope you will thank them for helping us bring such great groups to Flemingsburg.

Join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a terrific opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area. If you are not familiar with any of our bands, whether a feature band or an opening band, check their websites and/or YouTube for some of their music and history and you will want to attend.

For more information contact Paula Hinton at (606) 748-0798 [email protected]