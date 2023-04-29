FRANKFORT – Three area projects are among 37 projects selected by Gov. Andy Beshear that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth, officials said this week.

The federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” said Gov. Beshear. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”

Flemingsburg will use $102,000 in funding to purchase and install new playground equipment and improve drainage at an existing ball field at Flemingsburg City Park. The city will also purchase and install new playground equipment at Fox Spring Park.

The Mason County Fiscal Court will use $75,000 to construct a half-mile looped mountain bike trail on the top of the Cummins Nature Preserve. A second quarter-mile trail will also be constructed for those that do not want the physical challenges of a mountain bike trail.

The project also includes the installation of a fence, a lookout tower and a restroom facility.

Maysville will use $60,040 in collaboration with the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club to construct a .91-mile trail around the perimeter of the Club’s property.

To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.