A good teacher inspires others–encourages them to find skills and abilities that they did not even know they possessed.

An excellent teacher does this while providing support, kindness, and constant encouragement. Any teacher who does all of this with humility while working tirelessly to improve their school and school community is a rare treasure indeed.

At St.Patrick School, one such teacher who exhibits all of these qualities is Margaret Klee.

Klee recently was honored as a recipient of the Excellence in Education Award for the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Region. She was one of only seven teachers to receive this award and the only teacher from a private school to be recognized.

Recipients of this award are individuals who impact student academic achievement, distinguish themselves with their practices and values, and inspire others. Klee demonstrates excellence in all of these categories. She teaches 7th-12th grade math at St. Patrick School. This is her seventh year at St. Patrick School and her 20th year as a teacher.

Not only does she teach six math classes each day from 7th-grade math to calculus, Klee also teaches the class which produces the yearbook as well as many items for social media and other activities around the school.

Klee offers tutoring at least twice a week, if not more, to students who need extra help in her subject area. She also has been known to tutor students during her planning period, before school, at lunch, and even tutors students from other schools and alumni from St. Patrick School.

Obviously, Klee is devoted to helping any student with math. Her efforts to cultivate community at St. Patrick School does not stop with her classroom, however. She created and continues to coach the Lego Robotics Team at St. Patrick School which works together using computer programming, robotics, and teamwork. The team from St. Patrick placed at its competition this year.

Klee also volunteers her time in the school library – she has completely reorganized, redecorated, and cataloged the school library and is constantly adding to the school’s collection of books to entice young readers.

She is also known to spend time decorating bulletin boards, cleaning closets, painting rooms and hallways, and helping with minor repairs around the school.

The award-winning teacher is not afraid of hard work and her dedication to her school and her community is not lost on her students. When asked about how Klee impacts their learning, time and time again students said how inspiring she is. Current students talk about how she always believes in them – her positivity and encouragement inspire them to learn new skills, work hard, and dedicate themselves to whatever task is in front of them. Her students also cite how welcoming she is in her class and how because she believes in their abilities they work harder to prove her right.

Her colleagues also know how important she is at St. Patrick School. Other faculty at St. Patrick said her hard work and dedication are inspiring – there is no task too large or too small for Klee to see as something to improve the school.

When asked about her work at St. Patrick School, Klee is more likely to discuss her former teachers, colleagues, and students. This is because one of her most prominent traits is her humility. She is a teacher who tirelessly works to help everyone in the school but seeks no glory or praise for herself.

Though she is known to work late after school, on weekends, and even on school breaks around the school, she never seeks attention for herself. And yet, for all this humility, students and staff alike at St. Patrick School know that no one in their small, beloved community exemplifies what an excellent teacher is more than Klee.