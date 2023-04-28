On Tuesday, Welcome House held a celebration in light of recent funding for new developments that will be located in Mason County.

Welcome House offers various solutions to homelessness through programs and properties. According to CEO Danielle Amrine, the organization oversees rapid rehousing, permanent housing, and outreach.

Since Welcome House was first brought to Maysville in 2021, the organization has seen a lot of success, Amrine said.

In the rapid rehousing program, Welcome House pays for tenants’ rent for three months, then changes the contribution to 50 percent, and continues decreasing assistance until the tenant can cover their living expenses on their own.

Amrine said Welcome House also provides tenants with items they need for a job. This includes clothes, such as steel-toed boots, and any documentation necessary. If a tenant does not have a form of identification, Welcome House can provide it.

In permanent housing, Tenants pay 30 percent of their income until they can be moved into market housing. Welcome House pays the rest of the tenants’ rent indefinitely, Amrine said.

Permanent housing is available to any families that have disabled persons in the household.

The street outreach program has brought 69 adults and two children to the organization. 116 adults and 81 children have been prevented from becoming homeless. The rapid rehousing program has housed 31 adults and 21 children, Amrine said.

The organization has provided roughly $250,000 to $300,000 worth of services in Maysville. Currently, 95 families are wait-listed for housing, Amrine said.

According to Amrine, Welcome House’s newest development, Sutton’s Landing, will hold 40 units of one to three-bedroom apartments. The units will be available to individuals and families involved with the nonprofit.

At a Maysville Rotary Club meeting, Amrine called the development “one of the first of its kind” because of the features it will hold. On-site, there will be a community laundry room, cooking space, and opportunities for providers to train tenants.

The development will also provide a house substance case manager, two mental health case managers, and a registered nurse. The case managers will oversee the units and tenants with combined efforts, Amrine said.

Amrine noted the funding for the development was provided through Kentucky Housing Corporation. In total, the project received $15 million to contract the units. She said it took over a year to secure funding for the project.

Generally, Welcome House relies on competitive funding grants and low-income tax credits for current developments and programs offered by the organization, she said. The nonprofit will sometimes receive funds through American Rescue Plan Act.

According to Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, the development will be located on the south side of the AA Highway, just east of the Clyde Barbour intersection.

Amrine expects construction to begin after July of this year.

Amrine said Welcome House is about “providing solutions” to communities much like Maysville. Welcome House has “really” looked at what could be done to prevent homelessness and looks forward to Sutton’s Landing’s arrival.

“As a community, we’re not immune to the problems of affordable housing we see across the nation. We appreciate our Welcome House Inc partners, CEO Dannie Amrine and their team, and the fact that they’re offering proactive solutions that will help make productive citizens for Maysville and Mason County,” McNeill said.

Amrine consistently noted the organization does not provide “handouts.” The goal is not to create dependency on the system but to give more opportunities to those who are struggling.

“I didn’t get a handout. I got a hand up. I was taught skills. Somebody had faith in me,” said Amrine, as she recalled her experience as a homeless young adult. “Somebody gave me opportunities and food and helped me escape the challenges that I was in and reduce barriers so I could go on and be successful.”

During her stay at a shelter in Clermont County, Ohio, Amrine said she worked with a social worker to “get on a path.” The worker made sure Amrine knew there was a way out of what her life had come to and she “didn’t have to live this way.”

Amrine went on to work with the American Red Cross as a director. She said she responded to many disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.

She quickly developed a passion for “making a difference” and knew she was meant to work in the nonprofit “arena” after working with ARC.

“I have felt since I was a little kid that I was put on this earth to make the world a better place,” said Amrine as she addressed Rotarians. “I’m standing here today…because of that social worker. Because of that interaction that I received as a young adult, to help me and show me that somebody cared and that somebody could help connect those dots for me. I always said if I ever have the opportunity to do the same things, I would take that opportunity.”

Amrine noted that Welcome House is not only “morally imperative,” but also good for businesses in the community. Homelessness can be expensive due to the high usage of emergency medical systems, she said. Cities often pay a large portion of EMS.

For more information about Welcome House, call 606-407-1008 or visit www.welcomehouseky.org.