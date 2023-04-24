The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes in state highway work zones.

In addition to daily road maintenance, and minor paving, the Highway District 9 Road Report includes the following construction, now through next week:

Fleming County

— Kentucky 111: Beginning Monday, April 24, weather permitting, contractors will pave Kentucky 111 between Kentucky 32 and Kentucky 1515. Watch for one-lane, flagged traffic during daytime work hours, about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lewis County

Kentucky 8 West of Garrison: Crews still replacing drainage pipes under Kentucky 8 from April Lane to downtown Garrison next couple of days, Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Detour via Kinney Road (Kentucky 1306), the AA Highway (Kentucky 10), and Kentucky 3020 (industrial parkway).

— Kentucky 1443 (Sullivan Ridge): Pipe replacements will mean temporary daytime closures beginning around Wednesday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Detour via Little Cabin Creek, Trinity roads.

— Coming Soon on Kentucky 984, Kentucky 1237, Kentucky 1149: Contractors will be paving parts of these state highways in the coming weeks. Be prepared for one-lane, flagged traffic.

Mason County

— US 62 (Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge): Inspections will require temporary one-lane traffic about 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day across the bridge from Tuesday through Thursday, April 25-27. Expect delays, backups, or seek alt routes.

— Kentucky 10: Coming soon, paving work on Kentucky 10 between the AA Highway and Germantown. Flagged traffic. Watch for signs and message boards.

Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic where crews are performing daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, mowing, and other roadway repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Work Zone Tips

— Slow down, buckle up, and expect the unexpected.

— Stay alert, and avoid distractions.

— Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead, and between construction workers and equipment.-

— Obey road crew flaggers, and pay attention to message boards and warning signs.

— Plan ahead: Visit ky.gov or use Waze to see where road work is taking place. Or visit your highway district’s social media accounts. Find your district at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictPages.