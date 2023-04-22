FLEMINGSBURG — Maysville area motorists should plan for one-lane traffic across the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) next week for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bridge inspection, KYTC officials said Friday.

Inspection work will take place Monday through Friday, April 24-28, weather permitting.

Major traffic changes will begin Tuesday morning, when inspectors will close one lane of the bridge between downtown Maysville and Aberdeen to inspect steel cables adjacent to the roadway. Flaggers will alternate traffic in one lane each direction from about 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but will adjust times as needed to lessen traffic impacts. The bridge sidewalk will remain open at all times.

Due to the high volume of traffic that uses the Ohio River bridge, delays and traffic backups should be expected.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible, such as detouring to the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and US 52, US 62, or US 68 in Ohio.

The inspection is important to ensure traffic can continue to safely use the bridge, and to plan future maintenance and construction projects. Bridge engineers with AECOM, Inc., have been contracted to perform the work.

During a routine inspection in 2018 inspectors found extensive corrosion damage to several suspender cables – the vertical cables extending from the main suspension cable that support the bridge’s driving surface.

In November 2019, the cabinet awarded a $254,535 repair contract.

The bridge was then closed to safeguard it from further damage – and protect the traveling public – after subsequent inspections found that the conditions of cables had worsened at several locations.

In April 2020, contractors finished the bulk of a safety repair project that included the installation of temporary support rods and brackets to reduce the stress on 19 damaged cables. Afterward, inspections determined the need for additional anti-corrosive coatings for steel cables and other components showing higher rates of corrosion than expected. After that work was completed, the bridge was reopened in June 2020.

Officials originally earmarked $23.4 million to rehabilitate the historic Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge in the state’s most recent budget. But the version sent to the governor last year only includes $2.1 million bridge that connects downtown Maysville with Aberdeen, Ohio.